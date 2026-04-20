YouTuber’s remarks on Goa’s patron saint: FIR filed, Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti apologises

Goa Police booked YouTuber Gautam Khattar on Sunday night for allegedly making derogatory remarks against St Francis Xavier, who is revered as the patron saint of Goa.

At the ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ event held in Vasco on Saturday, Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, allegedly made some objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier. The event was organised by Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti Mormugao and was attended by state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankalp Amonkar and Krishna Salkar.

A complaint against Khattar was lodged at Vasco police station by Cortalim block Congress committee president Peter D’Souza on Sunday night, alleging that the incident has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community and disturbed communal harmony in Goa.

A senior police officer in South Goa district said an FIR has been registered against Khattar for “hurting religious sentiments” and further probe is ongoing.

The organiser of the event, Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti, distanced itself from the accused’s remarks and issued an apology to the members of the Christian community. “It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the remarks made by the speaker. We are tendering an apology to all our Christian brothers with whom we have been living like brothers. We never expected Khattar to make such a statement and we immediately stopped him,” the organisers told the media.

Opposition parties have condemned the remarks made against St Francis Xavier and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Amit Patkar, president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “Such insensitive statements deeply hurt the sentiments of Goemkars and pose a serious threat to Goa’s long standing communal harmony. We demand immediate and strict action against Gautam Khattar, along with accountability for all those involved, including the organisers and leaders present. Any attempt to disturb Goa’s peaceful social fabric must be dealt with firmly and without delay.”

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In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party said, “The speaker has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Goans of all religions who revere St Xavier as ‘Goencho Saib’. This act is also an insult to Bhagwan Parshuram, whose Janmostav function was misused to spew such hate speech, on an auspicious day like Akshay Tritiya. We demand the immediate arrest of Gautam Khattar… and we have written to the DGP regarding the same. AAP appeals to all Goans to maintain calm and not react to such provocative actions. There will be many such attempts to divide us and destroy our age-old communal harmony which is known the world over.”

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai said, “Such statements are an insult to the sentiments of millions of devotees in Goa and across the world who revere St Francis Xavier as a symbol of faith, service and compassion. This kind of irresponsible rhetoric only spreads hatred and divides society.”

St Francis Xavier, also referred to as “Goencho Saib” (Lord of Goa), arrived in Goa – then a Portuguese colony – in 1542. His primary mission, as ordered by King John III, was to restore Christianity among the Portuguese settlers. The “incorruptible” mortal remains of the Spanish Jesuit missionary, one of the founding members of the Society of Jesus, have been housed at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa since 1624.