YouTuber Jason Samuel arrested over finance influencer Harish’s suicide in Tamil Nadu

Police have arrested YouTuber Jason Samuel Vijayakumar in connection with the death of financial influencer V Harish, alleging that he attempted to extort money from Harish and published defamatory videos that contributed to his distress.

The arrest, announced by Tambaram City Police on Thursday, followed a complaint by Harish’s father and an investigation that police said included witness accounts and documentary evidence.

Harish, 27, a Puducherry native who offered financial advice through his YouTube channel, Finance with Harish, had amassed 1.3 million followers. He died by suicide at his rented home in Kanathur on October 20, according to the police statement.

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His death followed the blocking of his social media accounts and a public dispute over his credentials to offer financial advice.