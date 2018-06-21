YouTube blocks PIB channel after updating partner agreements

Screengrab of PIB’s Youtube channel. Screengrab of PIB’s Youtube channel.

The official YouTube channel of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has been blocked since June 16. This has left the PIB in a bit of a fix as the channel is used to live telecast its press conferences and other events online, especially at a time when several Union ministers are holding press conferences on the four-year achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

The official PIB channel on YouTube has more than 1.5 lakh subscribers, and it has posted more than 3,500 videos, viewed nearly 14 million times since it was set up in May 2011. But not only is PIB unable to post any more videos or live telecast events, but even videos that exist on the channel cannot be accessed.

Sources in PIB said the channel was experiencing a “technical glitch, because of which viewers are not able to access the content”. They said the issue has been communicated to YouTube India and efforts are on to “resolve” it. Sources also said the issue was being faced by “several reputed institutions in other parts of the world”.

When an existing video is played, the page says that the video is unavailable in India. It says: “This video contains content from Press Information Bureau. It is not available in your country.”

A spokesperson for YouTube India said, “Videos on a limited number of sites have been blocked as we updated our partner agreements. We are working with them to get their videos back online.” PIB sources confirmed that they did not receive any communication from YouTube India that videos had been blocked, or about the updated partner agreements, and were unsure how to get the videos running again.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App