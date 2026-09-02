Youth’s progress govt’s priority: Nadda welcomes CJP decision to call off Sept 5 march

Nadda and his Cabinet colleague Jitendra Singh had multiple meetings with CJP representatives at the peak of protests at Jantar Mantar last month over the latter’s demands. (File)

Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Cockroach Janta Party’s decision to call off their proposed march on September 5 in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi and said the success and progress of the nation’s youth is the biggest priority of the BJP-led NDA government.

Nadda and his Cabinet colleague Jitendra Singh had multiple meetings with CJP representatives at the peak of protests at Jantar Mantar last month over the latter’s demands.

His statement followed the Centre’s submission to the Supreme Court that the government would not pursue criminal cases lodged against students over the July 20 protests, which also saw clashes between protesters and security personnel.