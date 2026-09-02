Youth’s progress govt’s priority: Nadda welcomes CJP decision to call off Sept 5 march

Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Cockroach Janta Party’s decision to call off their proposed march on September 5 in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi and said the success and progress of the nation’s youth is the biggest priority of the BJP-led NDA government.
Nadda and his Cabinet colleague Jitendra Singh had multiple meetings with CJP representatives at the peak of protests at Jantar Mantar last month over the latter’s demands.
His statement followed the Centre’s submission to the Supreme Court that the government would not pursue criminal cases lodged against students over the July 20 protests, which also saw clashes between protesters and security personnel.
“On 25 July 2026, my colleague Shri Jitendra Singh and I had a conversation with the student representatives regarding the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. Keeping the students’ future in mind, we had assured on behalf of the Government of India that the cases registered against the protesting students would be withdrawn and no harsh action would be taken against them in the future either,” Nadda said.
“In this regard, we held discussions with the governments of BJP-ruled states as well, and now we are moving forward in the direction of fulfilling that promise. We welcome the decision to call off the September 5 protest announced by the CJP’s spokesperson… For the government, the progress and development of the youth is its topmost priority,” he said.
Nadda’s statement came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dubbed the CJP as “Congress Jitao Programme”, and accused the Opposition of focusing on individual issues after failing to defeat the BJP on ideological grounds. He was speaking at the BJP’s state-level convention in Pune.