Youths from J&K responding by joining Army: Prasad on abrogation of Article 370

UNION LAW Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said registration of youths from Jammu and Kashmir for recruitment in the armed forces showed how people there were responding to the withdrawal of the state’s special status through abrogation of Article 370

Calling it a ‘historic initiative’ shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad said: “How the people have responded?…They are joining the Army. 29,000 Muslim young men and women have registered for getting recruited in armed forces. A new dawn is rising in Kashmir for development.”

Prasad was delivering key-note address on “law reforms by Modi government for new India” at an event organised on Mumbai University’s Fort campus.

Claiming that he “shudders” to think what would have happened if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not there when the British rule ended in the country, Prasad said that while Patel “handled 560 (princely) states, Jawaharlal Nehru handled one (J&K) and its impact is for everyone to see”.

“Due to the special status under Article 370, Acts including Child Marriage Prevention Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, Right to Education and Right to Information, were not applicable in J&K. But, the most unfortunate, (was that) two laws against manual scavenging were also not applicable (in the state). Women were also not allowed to inherit property if they married outside (the state),” he said.

He claimed that lakhs of the “Indian taxpayers money was wasted in J&K”, where only separatism and terrorism thrived.

Prasad also claimed that law against Triple Talaq was not a single step in the quest for gender justice, but was part of larger narrative of the Narendra Modi government for gender empowerment.

He also mentioned that the Centre had introduced several other legal reforms, including on taxation, bankruptcy, Aadhaar, anti-sexual harassment laws in the country.