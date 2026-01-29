Youth will get many opportunities due to historic EU FTA: PM Modi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the FTA with the European Union will open countless opportunities to the youth.
Addressing the annual National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment, he said the entire world is looking at India’s youth with a lot of trust and the reason for that is their skills and ‘sanskar’ (moral values). The theme of this year’s NCC PM Rally was ‘Rashtra Pratham — Kartavya Nishtha Yuva’, reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India’s youth.
“I had said from the Red Fort that ‘Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai’ (this is the time, this is the right time). For the country’s youth, it is a time for maximum opportunities,” Modi said.
He highlighted the number of NCC cadets has increased from 14 lakh to 20 lakh in recent years, with a significant growth in border and coastal areas.
He said the government is committed to ensuring that young people benefit the most from this period, citing the historic FTA reached between India and the EU as an example. He also noted that the pact with the EU is being termed as the “Mother of all deals” and a “global game-changer”. He added that prior to this, India had signed similar agreements with Oman, New Zealand, Britain, UAE, Australia, and Mauritius, all of which will create countless opportunities for the youth.
He said that Indian youth carry the values of democracy, respect for diversity, and the belief in the world as one family, which enables them to easily integrate with people wherever they go and contribute to the development of those nations.
He pointed out that in Gulf countries, millions of Indians have been working for years, and Indian doctors and engineers are building outstanding healthcare systems and infrastructure in many nations. He also recalled how teachers from India have contributed to countries across the globe.
The PM said it was solely because of the young people that India has become the backbone of information technology worldwide. He said FTA with 27 countries will benefit Indian startups by easing access to funding and innovation ecosystems, while also boosting India’s creative economy in film, gaming, fashion, digital content, music, and design. He said the EU deal will create new opportunities for Indian youth in research, education, IT, and professional services.
The PM said weavers, artisans, and small entrepreneurs will gain direct access to the vast markets of 27 European countries.
He appreciated the contribution of NCC cadets during the Operation Sindoor in organising blood donation camps and providing first-aid services. He emphasised that Operation Sindoor reaffirmed India’s strength and the valour of its Armed Forces and also demonstrated the advancement of indigenous weapons.
