Youth will get many opportunities due to historic EU FTA: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the FTA with the European Union will open countless opportunities to the youth.

Addressing the annual National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment, he said the entire world is looking at India’s youth with a lot of trust and the reason for that is their skills and ‘sanskar’ (moral values). The theme of this year’s NCC PM Rally was ‘Rashtra Pratham — Kartavya Nishtha Yuva’, reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India’s youth.

“I had said from the Red Fort that ‘Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai’ (this is the time, this is the right time). For the country’s youth, it is a time for maximum opportunities,” Modi said.