Youth visits house of Uttar Pradesh girl he met online, charged with breach of peace

SHO Sunil Kumar Singh said Ansari met the girl’s family and introduced himself. The family called the girl, but she denied knowing him, said Singh.

A 20-year-old Bengaluru engineer has been charged with breaching the peace after he arrived with gifts at the home of a Hindu girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district on her birthday, officials said Tuesday. A local court released him on a personal bond on Monday, a day after the incident.

Salman Ansari, who hails from Deoria, claimed to have befriended the girl on social media, said the police. On Sunday evening, he turned up at the girl’s home with the gifts, saying he had flown in from Bengaluru.

In the meantime, local residents arrived at the girl’s house. The girl’s family then alerted the police, who detained Ansari.

Singh said that the engineer failed to show them an air ticket. During questioning, he told the police that he had befriended the girl online, and narrated why he had come to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Circle Officer (City) Arvind Kumar Verma said the girl’s family refused to file complaint action against the engineer. After that, the police booked Ansari under Section 151 of CrPC (breach of peace).