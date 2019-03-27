Youth summit called off as J&K students protest Army presence

A youth summit at the Bandipore Degree College was called off on Tuesday as students, angered by the Army’s presence on campus, took to the streets.

The Army was scheduled to conduct the summit along with the civil administration. However, their presence on campus angered the students, who took to the streets raising pro-Pakistan and anti-Army slogans.

A student of the college told The Indian Express, “On Tuesday morning when the students assembled on the campus, they saw Army vehicles entering the college premises. When the students came to know that the programme was sponsored by the Army, they started protesting.”

As the protests continued for nearly an hour, the Army left the campus, sensing that the situation could turn violent, forcing the administration to cancel the event.