Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Youth shot dead during Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj: NSA invoked against three accused

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow | Published: August 8, 2018 10:06:14 am
Kasganj district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against three brothers who are prime accused in the murder case of 22-year-old Abhishek Gupta alias Chandan, who was shot dead during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to mark Republic Day this year. After the murder, series of violence and arson incidents had taken place in Kasganj.

Saleem (35) and his two younger brothers Naseem (32) and Waseem (30) are presently lodged in Kasganj district jail. They are prominent businessmen. Waseem was a member of the district industrial cell.

Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Shiv Hari Meena said, “The order was served in the jail last night.”

Station House Officer, Kasganj police station, Ashok Kumar said that all three brothers were booked in two cases related to the Kasganj violence. “They have obtained bail from Allahabad High Court over a week back. Before they could come out of jail, we invoked NSA against them,” said Ashok Kumar.

“During the arrest, we had recovered three country-made pistols from each of the three brothers. Saleem is the main accused,” added Ashok Kumar.

According to police, 20 persons were named in the FIR filed in connection with the murder of Abhishek Gupta. During investigation, role of other persons came into light. The police identified accused on the basis of videos and footages of CCTV camera installed at houses and shop near the spot.

