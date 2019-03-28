Youth killed by militants in Valley

A YOUTH was abducted and shot dead by suspected militants in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. A purported video clip of the youth admitting that he was an “informer” for the security forces was later circulated on social media.

A J&K Police spokesperson said the youth was identified as Tanveer Ahmad Dar, a labourer in his 20s. According to sources, Dar was abducted from his village of Bemnipora in the afternoon. His body was later recovered from the neighbouring Kachdoora area of Shopian. “He was killed by terrorists and his body has been retrieved from the spot,” said the spokesperson. “His body will be handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.” Militants later released a purported video clip of Dar admitting that he was an “informer”, and that he had tipped off the security forces recently, leading to the killing of some militants.

“I tipped them off about a group of militants in Gadawpora, where four militants were trapped. I committed a mistake…I was in contact with the Major and he told me that he would give me Rs 60,000. He didn’t give me money, but gave me two cigarettes full of cannabis instead. I want to repent. I am not confessing under any pressure,” Dar says in the video.