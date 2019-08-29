Youth found dead in Sonbhadra lock-up, two cops booked

AN FIR was registered against a station house officer (SHO) and an unidentified policemen after a 28-year-old youth, who was arrested in a robbery case, was allegedly found hanging inside the lock-up of Pannuganj police station in Sonbhadra Tuesday.

Police claimed that Shivam Shukla, who had three criminal cases against him including theft and physical assault, had committed suicide. On Wednesday, an autopsy and the report is awaited.

Based on a complaint by Shivam’s father, Umapati Shukla, an FIR was registered against SHO of Pannuganj police station, Ram Narayan and his unidentified accomplice, also a policeman, on charges of murder, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Om Prakash Singh. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he added.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary has suspended Ram Narayan on charges of negligence.

The newly appointed SHO of Pannuganj police station, Mahendra Pandey, said, “On Monday evening, the police control room got information that some residents of Bagahi village had caught a youth while he along with an aide allegedly attempted to commit robbery.

A police team went to the village and brought Shivam Shukla to the police station. A resident of Bagahi village, Shyam Dubey, registered an FIR against Shivam Shukla and his unidentified aide on charges of theft, he added.

“During investigation, we found that Shivam Shukla and his aide had gone to Shyam Dubey’s residence on a motorcycle. They found bags of mustard lying outside his residence. Shivam and his aide were loading a bag of mustard on his motorcycle when one of Shyam Dubey’s family members spotted him,” said Pandey.

“The family member raised an alarm and some local residents reached the house. The aide, who we later identified as one Vinay, managed to escape but Shivam Shukla was caught by people. Police reached the spot and brought Shivam to the police station. After legal formalities were completed, Shiv Shukla was sent to the lock-up,” said Pandey.

“Around 8 pm Tuesday, a constable spotted Shivam hanging inside the lock-up. Shivam was taken to a primary health centre, around four km from the police station. Doctors provided medical aid to Shivam and referred him to the district hospital. Shivam was declared dead on arrival,” SHO said.