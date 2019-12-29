‘Youth dislike anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi in Mann ki baat

The Prime Minister also highlighted several rural initiatives, one of which was born out of an alumni meet of a Bihar school. (Source: Twitter/NarendraModi) The Prime Minister also highlighted several rural initiatives, one of which was born out of an alumni meet of a Bihar school. (Source: Twitter/NarendraModi)

In the final episode of 2019 of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that the youth of the country dislike “anarchy, instability and nepotism” and would play a key role in the coming decade.

Lauding the youth for believing in the system, the Prime Minister said, “Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly. I consider this to be a good thing.”

Claiming that young India will play a key role in nation-building, he further said, “Our youth hate anarchy, instability and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism. Young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade.” Follow Mann ki Baat Highlights

The Prime Minister’s address today was the 60th edition of his radio programme which was broadcast on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app apart from other platforms.

He also appreciated MPs for breaking the records of last 60 years with their productivity in the Houses. “We consider our Parliament as the temple of our democracy. Today, I wish to proudly mention, that the parliamentarians that you have elected have broken all the records of the last 60 years. In the last 6 months, both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha have been very productive.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted several rural initiatives, including one which was born out of an alumni meet at a Bihar school. He also spoke about Jammu and Kashmir’s Himayat Mission which focuses on skill development, and appreciated the initiative shown by women in Uttar Pradesh’s Phoolpur where they formed a collective to become self-dependent.

Touching upon the 50th anniversary of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, PM Modi urged the youth to visit his memorial in Kanyakumari.

Praising ISRO for their achievements and efforts, Modi also spoke about the solar eclipse on December 26 which he missed due to the cloud cover in Delhi.

Modi concluded the speech by thanking everyone for tuning in to his radio programme and wished people for New Year. “Let’s show immense faith in the pursuits (actions), the abilities and the resolve of 130 crore countrymen, and come – let’s move forth. Many many thanks, many many good wishes,” he said.

