Youth Congress objects to The Accidental Prime Minister, demand special screening

The Congress party has raised objections to Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, the trailer of which was released on Thursday. The film, based on former PMO advisor Sanjay Barua’s controversial book by the same name, is set to release on January 11. The Congress party’s Maharashtra youth wing in a letter to the producers of the films raised objections to the “incorrect presentation of the facts” and demanded a special screening of the film.

Advertising

The youth wing added that if some scenes were found to be factually incorrect it will have to be deleted otherwise they would not let the movie be screened anywhere in the country. They also threatened to move court if their demands are not met.

“Our Maharashtra unit has asked the filmmakers to hold a special screening for the party before the movie is released. If they do not hold the screening, we will move court,” said Amrish Pandey, Youth Congress president.

The film chronicles the life of politician-economist Manmohan Singh who served as India’s PM from 2004-2014.

Kher plays Manmohan Singh in the film, while German actor Suzanne Bernert will be seen as Sonia Gandhi. Aahana Kumar, who was last seen in web series Rangbaaz, will be playing the role of Priyanka Gandhi, while Arjun Mathur essays the role of Rahul Gandhi. The film is helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.