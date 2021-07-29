Youth beaten to death in UP caste row; 4 held

The village has no history of caste violence nor police records of it.

TENSION prevails at a village in Prayagraj district following the death of a 22-year-old Yadav youth on Tuesday after he was allegedly beaten up by his neighbours belonging to the Thakur community.

Police said the Thakurs objected to a video put up by Sonu Yadav on his social media, which he refused to remove. There was an argument, during which he was assaulted with sticks and died at hospital. Four persons, Shishu Pal Singh, his sons Preetam Singh and Piyam Singh, and their relative Shyam Singh, have been arrested. Police said the role of two others, also Thakurs, is being probed.

There is heavy police deployment in the village, Khuli Bari, which has a mixed population.

On Wednesday, Sonu’s family along with others sat on a road near the village with his body, refusing to carry out the last rites till their demands of monetary assistance and a government job to one of the family members were not met. Circle Officer, Bara, Awadhesh Kumar Singh said they managed to make the family agree to the last rites after a lot of persuasion.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Yamunapar, Saurabh Dixit said they had sent Sonu’s cellphone for forensic examination.

According to police, Preetam Singh first accosted Sonu, who was a farmer, asking him to remove the video he had on his social media, calling its content objectionable and insulting to the Thakur community. When Sonu refused, there was a quarrel, which was resolved following the intervention of locals.

Station Officer, Kaundhiyara Police Station, Prince Dixit said that on Monday, the accused again asked Sonu to delete the video. When he again refused, the four allegedly started hitting him with sticks, leaving him with serious injuries, including to his head.

The village has no history of caste violence nor police records of it, Dixit said, adding that the locals told them Sonu and the accused had good relations and the incident occurred on the spur of the moment.

After the incident, the villagers rushed Sonu to the Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to the government hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital.

Samajwadi Party Prayagraj district president Yogesh Yadav said partymen had been visiting Sonu’s family to offer help. “We will fight for justice for Sonu.”