From Yousmarg to Peer Ki Gali: Shut after Pahalgam attack, 14 tourists spots in J-K reopened to public

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently advocated “aggressive marketing” of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist destinations

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readPahalgam (jammu And Kashmir)Feb 16, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Tourist spots were closed after 25 tourists and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.Tourist spots were closed after 25 tourists and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced the reopening of 14 tourist destinations that had been closed in the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22, last year.

“After a thorough security review and discussion, I’ve ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” said the office of L-G in a post on X.

Eleven of these tourist spots fall in the Kashmir division. According to the post, these are: Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal and Wullar/Watlab in Baramulla. These will be reopened immediately, the statement said.

Three tourist spots in Jammu division — Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar — will also be reopened immediately, as per the L-G’s office.

Also Read | Sule requests govt to show sensitivity towards family of Pahalgam victim

It was also announced that three sites in Kashmir division — Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus — and one site in Jammu division, Ramkund in Ramban, will be reopened once snow is cleared.

Tourist spots were closed after 25 tourists and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Last year, the L-G had ordered reopening of 12 tourist destinations, including seven in Kashmir — Aru Valley, Padshahi Park, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park near Anantnag and Kaman Post near the LoC in Uri.

Story continues below this ad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month had advocated for “aggressive marketing” of the Union Territory’s tourist destinations to explore its full tourism potential.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement