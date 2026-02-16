From Yousmarg to Peer Ki Gali: Shut after Pahalgam attack, 14 tourists spots in J-K reopened to public

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced the reopening of 14 tourist destinations that had been closed in the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22, last year.
“After a thorough security review and discussion, I’ve ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” said the office of L-G in a post on X.
Eleven of these tourist spots fall in the Kashmir division. According to the post, these are: Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal and Wullar/Watlab in Baramulla. These will be reopened immediately, the statement said.
Three tourist spots in Jammu division — Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar — will also be reopened immediately, as per the L-G’s office.
It was also announced that three sites in Kashmir division — Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus — and one site in Jammu division, Ramkund in Ramban, will be reopened once snow is cleared.
Tourist spots were closed after 25 tourists and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.
Last year, the L-G had ordered reopening of 12 tourist destinations, including seven in Kashmir — Aru Valley, Padshahi Park, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park near Anantnag and Kaman Post near the LoC in Uri.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month had advocated for “aggressive marketing” of the Union Territory’s tourist destinations to explore its full tourism potential.
