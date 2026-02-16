From Yousmarg to Peer Ki Gali: Shut after Pahalgam attack, 14 tourists spots in J-K reopened to public

Tourist spots were closed after 25 tourists and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir. (Express File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced the reopening of 14 tourist destinations that had been closed in the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22, last year.

“After a thorough security review and discussion, I’ve ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” said the office of L-G in a post on X.

Eleven of these tourist spots fall in the Kashmir division. According to the post, these are: Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal and Wullar/Watlab in Baramulla. These will be reopened immediately, the statement said.