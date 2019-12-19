Your job is not to set country on fire but douse it: Mamata Banerjee to Amit Shah

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to protest the new citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At the rally, which started from Howrah Maidan and culminated after a 7-km march at Dorina Crossing in Kolkata’s Esplanade, Banerjee targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violent protests and questioned if only an amulet from the BJP will prove a person’s citizenship.

“I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the nation does not burn. Your job is not to set the country on fire, but to douse it. You are the Home Minister of the country. Please control the country and maintain peace,” said Banerjee.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan, she said the BJP government has brought “satyanaash” (disaster) for everyone in the country.

A day after Shah said that there is no going back on the citizenship Act and the government is firm like a rock on its implementation, Banerjee mocked him saying, “Tum agar rock ho, humlog bhi chuha hai. Tumko kutus kutus katega. (If you are a rock, we are rats. We will bite you).”

The TMC chief started her protest against the new citizenship law and NRC from December 16. “CAA (new citizenship law) and NRC are two sides of the same coin. They (BJP) are lying when they say this will not nullify anybody’s citizenship,” Banerjee said on Wednesday. She also described the new citizenship law as “unconstitutional, undemocratic, unethical and illegal”.

Continuing her criticism she questioned that if Aadhaar was not a proof of citizenship as per the Home Minister, then why was it linked to the welfare schemes and banking system.

She said, “You said to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, mobile numbers and other things. Now, you are saying Aadhaar is not enough to prove citizenship. Then why did you spend Rs 6,000 crore for Aadhaar. Is there any scam behind this?… Then what will work? An amulet from the BJP?”

Speaking on “detention centres”, she said: “How many detention centres will you build? Will you turn the entire country in a detention centre? We will not let that happen.”

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is circulating fake videos of violence to create a divide in the society and these are being shared on social media by people enjoying constitutional posts.

