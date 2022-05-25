Your Daily Wrap: Yasin Malik sentenced to life; Kapil Sibal quits Congress; and more

◾ The spate of resignations in the Congress party continues. After Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel, veteran leader Kapil Sibal Wednesday announced he had resigned from the party on May 16. Sibal said he has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, with the backing of the Samajwadi Party. In an interview to The Indian Express, Sibal said “my future plans are to unite the opposition to oppose the present BJP dispensation which is following anti-people policies and which is dividing the inclusive culture of India.” Having emerged as one of the most trenchant critics of the Gandhis in the last two years, his exit, however, may not really ruffle them. In fact, some in the leadership are heaving a sigh of relief, at being spared of his frequent acerbic attacks.

◾ Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2016-17. Malik has been accused by the NIA of orchestrating violent protests during 2016, in which 89 cases of stone-pelting were reported.

◾ A teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults after storming into a Texas elementary school Tuesday, the latest bout of gun-fueled mass murder in the United States and the nation’s worst school shooting in nearly a decade. Several people, including children, were injured. Speaking from the White House hours later, a visibly shaken US President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful US gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher “common-sense” firearms safety laws.

Political Pulse

◾ The sacking of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla based on a “sting operation” fits the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s narrative. Heading two states now, AAP may have come a long way from the outfit that emerged from the larger umbrella of a civic-activist movement called the India Against Corruption (IAC). However, its anti-corruption credentials remain the party’s safety umbrella, the central idea that binds it, with its message about it corroding the vitals of India’s democratic polity finding a resonance with the public.

◾ Jeremy Corbyn found himself in the middle of a war of words between the BJP and Congress on Tuesday. While that may have been new terrain for the 72-year-old Labour MP who grew up in Shropshire in England’s West Midlands region, the fact that it was he who became the matter of debate during Rahul Gandhi’s UK campus tour was hardly a surprise.

Express Explained

◾ Andhra Pradesh’s Amalapuram city Tuesday saw widespread clashes and arson over the state government’s bid to rename the newly crafted Konaseema district after B R Ambedkar. Protesters set ablaze police vehicles, buses and even the house of ruling YSRCP MLA from Munnidivaram, P Satish. But what led to the protests and why did the state government propose a new name for the district? Read here.

◾ The demands for a “Bhil Pradesh”, a separate state for tribal people in western India, have of late begun to be raised again. What is ‘Bhil Pradesh’? Why do the tribals want a separate state of their own? We explain.