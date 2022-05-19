Your Daily Wrap: SC to hear Gyanvapi case tomorrow, Navjot Sidhu gets one-year jail term; and more

◾ A day after the Supreme court ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Indianexpress.com traced some of the victims’ families, whose lives changed forever after May 21, 1991. Terming the verdict “injustice”, they said: “For him (Perarivalan), it was a 31-year suffering, but, for us, it’s a suffering for life.”

◾ It has, however, been an action-packed week at the Supreme Court. A day after its orders on Perarivalan and Indrani Mukerjea, the top court on Thursday agreed to a request to adjourn the hearing on the plea challenging the orders of a Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi dispute. It will now hear the matter at 3 pm Friday.

◾ Meanwhile, the district court in Mathura allowed a plea by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and other private parties seeking ownership of the land in which the Shahi Idgah Mosque is built. The Idgah is next to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sthal, where the deity Krishna is believed to have been born.

◾ Meanwhile, another bench of the top court enhanced the punishment for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in the 1988 road rage case and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for one year. Reacting to the verdict, the deceased’s family said “justice was finally meted” to them.

◾ The Supreme Court on Thursday held that both Centre as well as states have the power to legislate on Goods and Services Tax (GST) matters and that all recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on states but have only a persuasive value. The court stressed the need for the GST Council to work harmoniously to achieve a workable solution.

◾ Moving from law to politics. Three days after he quit the Congress party, senior leader Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday. Jakhar is learnt to have had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, with the BJP reportedly keen to have Jakhar in the party.

◾ But another leader who quit Congress — Hardik Patel — still hasn’t decided on joining the BJP. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Hardik said, “For the past two days, there has been a discussion that Hardik will go to the BJP or AAP. I tell you honestly that there is no such planning. And if there will be any (such planning), I will take a decision with pride. I will tell you upfront that I am going to take this decision.”

On the global news story of the day, Indonesia has said it will lift its three-week-old palm oil export ban from Monday due to improvements in its domestic cooking oil supply. The world’s top palm oil exporter on April 28 halted shipments of crude palm oil and some derivative products to try to tame soaring prices of domestic cooking oil, surprising markets that were already rattled by earlier government intervention measures.

Political Pulse

◾ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been working aggressively to expand its support base among the Scheduled Castes (SCs), wants the party workers to ramp up their efforts to reach out to Dalits and improve its acceptance among them so that it becomes the community’s “primary choice” among parties. In the course of a 9-hour-long meeting with the BJP’s Dalit leaders including MPs, MLAs and its SC Morcha office-bearers, held at its headquarters last Tuesday, party president J P Nadda urged them to build an “emotional connect” with the community.

◾ As the search begins for the next person who can govern Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government might find itself missing Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. For all his run-ins with the AAP regime, Baijal, 76, enjoyed good relations at a personal level with its leaders, being a mild-mannered person.

Express Explained

◾ Edtech startup Vedantu has laid off 424 employees — close to 7 per cent of its workforce of 5,900 — as the firm expects a scarcity in funding. This is the second round of layoffs the firm has carried out after having handed pink slips to 200 academicians and assistant teachers — both contractual and full time — citing performance issues, two weeks ago. So what Vedantu sacking employees means for edtech startups in India? We explain.

◾ The government has issued a stark warning to virtual private network (VPN) service providers: adhere to the cybersecurity rules released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) or wrap up operations in the country. What is a VPN? What should you know before using one? Read here.