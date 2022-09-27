Your Daily Wrap: SC takes first livestream step; Shiv Sena ball in EC court now; and more

In a setback for former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court today refused to stop the Election Commission (EC) from deciding on an application by Eknath Shinde-led group to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has welcomed the top court’s decision, the Shiv Sena has said it respects the SC order and will submit the evidence to the EC.

In a first, the Supreme Court today began live-streaming its Constitution bench proceedings. The decision comes nearly four years after the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, in September 2018 had delivered the landmark judgment on the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying “sunlight is the best disinfectant”.Broadcasting court proceedings is a step in the direction of transparency and greater access to the justice system, but there are concerns around the impact of live streaming both on judges and the people watching the proceedings.

Moving to the national capital, where the High Court asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders to take down the alleged defamatory social media posts pertaining to allegations of corruption and money laundering against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The court held the posts were made in a “reckless manner, without any factual verification, in order to tarnish the reputation” of the L-G. Meanwhile, in Punjab, AAP leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tabled a confidence motion in the Assembly. Hitting out at the BJP, Mann said, “Our members are not available for sale in the market. That is why we have tabled the confidence motion. Just to show that people have confidence in us.”

India will always miss Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he attended the state funeral for the former prime minister of Japan, adding that “people of India remember Abe San very much, remember Japan very much”. Meeting Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, Modi said, “We are meeting today in this hour of grief. After arriving in Japan today, I am feeling more saddened. Because the last time I came, I had a very long conversation with Abe San. And never thought that after leaving, I would have to hear such news.”

With the Congress leadership more or less not keen on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party presidential election after the events that unfolded in Jaipur on Sunday, a sense of uncertainty has gripped the party over the contest. With just three days left for the nomination process to close, the leadership is trying to navigate the situation despite professing neutrality in the event of a contest. According to sources, senior Congress leader A K Antony has been called to Delhi for discussions. While sources close to Antony said the 81-year-old veteran would not contest, his arrival in Delhi tonight is an indication that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is reaching out to senior leaders to find a way out. Manoj C G reports.

Weeks after his loss to teenaged US Grandmaster Hans Neimann, world chess champion Magnus Carlsen said it was easy to cheat in chess. Going beyond simply hinting at his opponent’s use of unfair means, Carlsen released a strongly-worded statement about cheating being “an existential threat” to the game. So is it easy to cheat in chess? Is it impossible to stop cheating in online chess? We explain.

