Your Daily Wrap: SC grants bail to Siddique Kappan; Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Congress chief poll; and more

The Supreme Court today granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan “considering the length of custody undergone by the appellant and the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case”. Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020 on his way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras — where he said he was going report on a Dalit girl’s rape and murder — by the police over his alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI). After the court order, Kappan’s wife Raihana Siddique said the top court has realised the hollowness of the case against him (Kappan). “Despite the struggles, I was able to run behind this, and I was able to do it because I had the truth on my side. I know Kappan is innocent,” she said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said that India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by September 12. “The two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas,” the statement read. The MEA’s statement came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

Breaking his silence on the coming Congress presidential election and reports that he is not keen to contest, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said he does not see any “contradiction” between not heading the Congress party and yet leading – or “participating” in his words — the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said he has clearly decided what he is going to do and asserted “there is no confusion in my mind at all”. Senior leaders in the party said his remarks were a clear indication that he will not contest. When asked about the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the context of Opposition unity, Rahul said it may help bring together parties, but uniting them was a separate exercise.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, at a time when the ruling AAP is locked in a battle with Saxena over corruption allegations related to the government’s excise policy as well as the latter’s previous job. The meeting took place today, after being cancelled thrice over the past three weeks. “I have a weekly meeting with the LG every Friday. It didn’t happen for the last few weeks because I wasn’t in Delhi by chance. We met today in a good environment. The meeting went well and we discussed a variety of issues,” Kejriwal said.

Britain’s King Charles will address a grieving nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth after seven decades on the throne, as a period of national mourning began for the only monarch most Britons ever knew. Charles, who raced to be by the side of the queen at her Scottish home on Thursday, arrived at Buckingham Palace, before meeting the prime minister and making a televised statement at about 1700 GMT (10:30pm IST). The death of the queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for 70 years, has drawn condolences from around the world. Follow our live coverage here.=

Movie Review: Part fantasy, part mythological, part action-adventure, part desi superhero saga, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva, Ayan Mukerji’s long-in-the-making mega tentpole which is meant to be a trilogy, hit theatres today. Should you watch it or skip it? Read our review to decide.

Once upon a time, an attack of the kind by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Thackerays would have brought the Shiv Sena on the roads. However, Shah’s blistering statements accusing Uddhav Thackeray of “betrayal” and exhortations to BJP workers to ensure that his Sena is “shown its place”, while on a visit to the Thackeray backyard of Mumbai earlier this week, saw only a muted rebuttal by the party. Sena leaders admit a vacuum in the party, left by the absence of leaders who could earlier be counted on to take on the BJP. Vallabh Ozarkar reports.

In Express Explained today, follow our special coverage on Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain has a new monarch. Here’s how flags, currency, and its anthem will now change

Operation London Bridge: the 10-day process that kicked off with Queen Elizabeth’s death

The mystery of Queen Elizabeth’s many birthdays

The British Commonwealth: Its past, present, and post-Queen Elizabeth future

When will Charles III be proclaimed King — and when will he get to wear the Crown?