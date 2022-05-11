Your Daily Wrap: SC puts sedition trials on hold, Prashant Kishor on Congress; and more

In a landmark judgment that could impact cases booked under the colonial-era law, the Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre and state governments to put on hold pending trials, appeals, and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A, which deals with the offence of sedition, till the central government completes the promised exercise to reconsider and re-examine the provision. The court also said if any fresh case is registered under Section 124A, affected parties are at liberty to approach concerned courts for reliefs. But what is the sedition law, and what are the legal challenges to the provision? Read here.

Meanwhile, hearing a batch of petitions seeking to make marital rape a crime, the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher struck down the Exception 2 that protects men, who have forced non-consensual intercourse with their wives, from criminal prosecution under Section 376 IPC, Justice C Hari Shankar disagreed saying that the exception doesn’t violate Article 14, 19 and 21.

Arguing that the role played by polarisation in elections is “much overhyped, than what is actually on the ground”, election strategist Prashant Kishor said that “for every Hindu who is impressed with the BJP’s narrative of Hindutva, there is one Hindu who is not”, and that the Opposition needs to remember that. Speaking at Express Adda, Kishor also said that for the next 20-30 years at least, Indian politics would revolve around the BJP.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has said if “taking away” mosques, the Lal Quila or the Qutub Minar could help resolve pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise, and poverty “then I would urge the Muslims of this country to let them (Hindu right-wing groups) take away whatever they want”. The PDP chief was referring to Hindu right-wing groups’ demonstration at the Qutub Minar in Delhi, seeking to rename the monument “Vishnu Stambh”.

In our second piece on the five-part series on the history and culture of Delhi’s “urban villages”, we bring to you the story of Khirki — the village which derives its name from the beautiful Khirki Mosque that was built between 1351-54 CE by Khan-i-Jahan Junan Shah, the prime minister of Feroz Shah Tughlaq.

Political Pulse

Seeking to dislodge former ally Shiv Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BJP is stepping up its outreach to North Indians based in the city. Starting from Goregaon on May 15, the party will be holding corner meetings and public rallies in pockets across Mumbai where north Indians are based. Comprising around 40 lakh of Mumbai’s estimated 1.5 crore population, North Indians play a decisive role in its politics.

They number over seven lakh and, if united behind a cause, carry the strength to affect electoral politics in Gujarat, which goes to the polls later this year. But despite state government employees hitting the streets of Gandhinagar to get the administration to accept two of their demands, the ruling BJP seems composed. What is demonstrators’ demand and why is BJP playing down the impact of the protest?

Express Explained

Tamil Nadu has ramped up surveillance at its borders in the wake of “tomato flu” cases being detected in Kerala. What is tomato flu, who does it affect, and how can it be treated? We explain.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday carried out searches at 40 places and questioned six officials of the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry for allegedly accepting bribes to give clearances under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 to certain NGOs. FCRA clearances have been a fraught issue for several years, and the government has often been accused of targetting NGOs for political or ideological reasons by cancelling or not renewing their clearances. What is FCRA, and on what basis is registration granted or approved? Read here.