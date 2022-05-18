Your Daily Wrap: SC orders release of AG Perarivalan, Hardik Patel dumps Congress; and more

◾ In big story of the day, the Supreme Court ordered the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan, exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had in September 2018 recommended his release to the Governor taking into account relevant considerations. It said that any delay on the part of the Governor to decide on the exercise of powers under Article 161 to grant pardon, remission of sentence etc is subject to judicial review.

◾ Speaking to the Indian Express, Perarivalan said: “My anguish that stretched for 32 years was shared by millions across the world with empathy, affection and care. My hope was my mother. Her stupendous efforts and incredible steadfastness were life-saving planks in an arduous journey through a hurricane infested ocean.”

◾ The top court today also granted bail to former media executive, Indrani Mukerjea, facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012. Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai police on August 25, 2015. For nearly seven years since her arrest, Mukerjea remained one of the most high-profile prisoners of the jail and often found herself in the middle of controversies.

◾ Not just SC rulings, Wednesday also witnessed a few key resignations in the political corridors. In Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, citing personal reasons. Baijal, who was appointed to the post in December 2016, had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over governance-related issues.

◾ Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Patidar leader Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress party, accusing its “top leadership” of hating Gujarat and Gujaratis and lacking any seriousness. In a resignation letter ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections to party president Sonia Gandhi, the Patidar leader also accused the Congress of “working against the interest of the country and society”.

Political Pulse

◾ He is the strongman who took on the CPI(M) in their stronghold of Kannur and was appointed the state Congress chief after the party’s debacle in the Assembly elections last year. Since then Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has courted controversy quite a few times. Sudhakaran on Tuesday triggered another row when he made offensive remarks about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also is from Kannur, while campaigning in Thrikkakara near Kochi, where a by-election is scheduled for May 31.

◾ A Madras High Court direction to the state government to form a separate Tamil Nadu Administrative Service (TNAS) has sparked a debate about judicial interference with the executive.

Express Explained

◾ A team of scientists from Australia have found that babies at risk of the mysterious Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, generally have low levels of an enzyme called butyrylcholinesterase (BChE) in their blood. SIDS, also known as ‘cot death’, has claimed the lives of thousands of children across the West. What is SIDS? What does the news study say? Read here.

◾ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched two different types of surface ships — Surat and Udaygiri — which will be inducted into the Navy later. Where will the two new ships figure in the Navy’s overall expansion plan. We explain.