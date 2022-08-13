Your Daily Wrap: Salman Rushdie ‘likely to lose an eye’; Centre reinstates Kashmiri IAS officer; and more

Updated: August 13, 2022 9:09:14 pm
Salman Rushdie, whose novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. Since the publication of The Satanic Verses in September 1988, Rushdie has faced innumerable threats to his life. A look at the controversy around the book, Rushdie’s life in hiding, and re-emergence in public life.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly today passed a bill forbidding “mass conversion” and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, party’s general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said today, adding that she will remain in isolation as per government protocol. Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus in June as well.
Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had resigned from bureaucracy in 2019 to float his political party only to quit politics later, has been appointed as deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture. Sources said that the decision to appoint him in the ministry was approved by the Centre on Thursday.
Political Pulse
The ban on The Satanic Verses by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1988 followed its decision to circumvent the Shah Bano judgment and to allow shilanyas at Babri Masjid, all seen as measures taken to placate different sectarian groups. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, a staunch advocate of reforms in Muslim personal laws, had quit the Rajiv government over its actions following the Shah Bano order. In an interview with The Indian Express, Khan talks about the attack on Salman Rushdie and the growing trend of violence in the name of blasphemy. Edited excerpts here.
Since March this year, when the Centre was forced to scrap the Par Tapi Narmada river linking project following the tribals’ protests, the ruling BJP has been making intense efforts to woo tribals in Gujarat. With the Gujarat Assembly elections barely four months away, all major political parties including the relatively new player, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have intensified their bids to reach out to the tribal communities, which make up nearly 14 per cent of the state’s voters. Aditi Raja reports.
Express Explained
Never have Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand experienced such poor monsoon rainfall in the last 122 years. As farmers in the two states await a good spell to take up sowing, the administration is finalising contingency plans. Food and water scarcity are going to be the real issues in the country’s major rice producing states, with a potential to affect India’s kharif produce this year. But what are the reasons for the rain deficit and what should farmers do? We explain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on August 10 that there was “an attempt to spread black magic mentality”, but for the people attempting to do so, the “period of despair” would not end despite the black clothes. Modi named no one, but was generally understood to have been referring to Congress leaders and supporters who had protested against inflation and unemployment on August 5, wearing black clothes. Why is black seen as a marker for things that seem negative? How has ‘black’ been used in modern culture and language? Read here.
Weekend Reads
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflected gender parity, a crucial cornerstone of a just society
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
What do birds and beasts make of freedom?
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Udham Singh’s English wife and other stories: What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters
ICYMI: Here’s a list of best news reports, Opinion, Explained, and features from The Indian Express this week.
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to keep the dialogue going
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done, explained
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Flying abroad, why Customs wants your PNR data
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
NID foundation, Chandigarh University create Guinness Record for largest human formation of waving national flag
People with disabilities turn muse for couturiers at FDCI x Tamana NGO fashion show
BJYM will hold history classes for those questioning RSS’ contribution to freedom struggle: Tejasvi Surya
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha appreciated by the Academy, makers says ‘we’re immensely humbled’
This is just a stepping stone into a new era in my professional boxing career: Vijender
Spending on health, education can’t be freebies: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
Mark Ruffalo defends excessive Marvel content, takes a dig on Star Wars: ‘You get the same version…’
BCI raps Prashant Bhushan, says no one has authority to ridicule SC, its judges and judiciary
Why India doesn’t need to worry about polio case in NY
Gujarat: 108 more cattle dead, Lumpy Skin Disease toll rises to 3,268