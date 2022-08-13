scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Your Daily Wrap: Salman Rushdie ‘likely to lose an eye’; Centre reinstates Kashmiri IAS officer; and more

From the police identifying author Salman Rushdie’s attacker to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passing a bill forbidding “mass conversion”, here are the top stories of the day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 9:09:14 pm
(Clockwise) Salman Rushdie, Sonia Gandhi, Shah Faesal, and Arif Mohammed Khan.

Salman Rushdie, whose novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. Since the publication of The Satanic Verses in September 1988, Rushdie has faced innumerable threats to his life. A look at the controversy around the book, Rushdie’s life in hiding, and re-emergence in public life.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly today passed a bill forbidding “mass conversion” and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, party’s general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said today, adding that she will remain in isolation as per government protocol. Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus in June as well.

Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had resigned from bureaucracy in 2019 to float his political party only to quit politics later, has been appointed as deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture. Sources said that the decision to appoint him in the ministry was approved by the Centre on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Political Pulse

The ban on The Satanic Verses by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1988 followed its decision to circumvent the Shah Bano judgment and to allow shilanyas at Babri Masjid, all seen as measures taken to placate different sectarian groups. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, a staunch advocate of reforms in Muslim personal laws, had quit the Rajiv government over its actions following the Shah Bano order. In an interview with The Indian Express, Khan talks about the attack on Salman Rushdie and the growing trend of violence in the name of blasphemy. Edited excerpts here.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Since March this year, when the Centre was forced to scrap the Par Tapi Narmada river linking project following the tribals’ protests, the ruling BJP has been making intense efforts to woo tribals in Gujarat. With the Gujarat Assembly elections barely four months away, all major political parties including the relatively new player, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have intensified their bids to reach out to the tribal communities, which make up nearly 14 per cent of the state’s voters. Aditi Raja reports.

Express Explained

Never have Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand experienced such poor monsoon rainfall in the last 122 years. As farmers in the two states await a good spell to take up sowing, the administration is finalising contingency plans. Food and water scarcity are going to be the real issues in the country’s major rice producing states, with a potential to affect India’s kharif produce this year. But what are the reasons for the rain deficit and what should farmers do? We explain.

Advertisement

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on August 10 that there was “an attempt to spread black magic mentality”, but for the people attempting to do so, the “period of despair” would not end despite the black clothes. Modi named no one, but was generally understood to have been referring to Congress leaders and supporters who had protested against inflation and unemployment on August 5, wearing black clothes. Why is black seen as a marker for things that seem negative? How has ‘black’ been used in modern culture and language? Read here.

Weekend Reads

Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflected gender parity, a crucial cornerstone of a just society

India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

What do birds and beasts make of freedom?

Advertisement

Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Udham Singh’s English wife and other stories: What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

ICYMI: Here’s a list of best news reports, Opinion, Explained, and features from The Indian Express this week.

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to keep the dialogue going

Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done, explained

Advertisement

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Explained: Flying abroad, why Customs wants your PNR data

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata

Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 09:08:29 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement