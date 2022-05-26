Your Daily Wrap: Row over IAS officer walking dog in govt stadium; PM Modi visits Chennai; and more

◾ Hours after The Indian Express reported that athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have complained that they were being forced to wrap training early as Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog at the facility about half-an-hour later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered that all sports facilities under the Delhi government will remain open till 10 pm.

◾ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Hyderabad today morning, said it was time for the people of Telangana to do away with dynasty politics. “This is the 21st century and we should do away with dynasty politics in Telangana too. Wherever dynasty politics has been wiped out, there has been development and growth. Family politics is a threat to democracy, and as soon as a ‘parivari party’ comes to power, they become corrupt. The family tries to hold on to power for as long as possible,” the PM said in an apparent reference to the ruling TRS.

◾ From Telangana, the Prime Minister went to Chennai where he will be laying the foundation stone for mega infrastructure projects. This is Modi’s first visit to Tamil Nadu after the DMK assumed power last year. Sharing the stage with the PM at an event, Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a list of demands on behalf of the state.

◾ Nearly three years after a money laundering case was registered against him in 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. Reacting to the chargesheet, the Congress leader said that it should have been done much earlier and alleged a “political agenda” by the Bharatiya Janata Party without naming it.

Political Pulse

◾ The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win back Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year. Party president J P Nadda has himself taken over electioneering in his home state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen the state to launch his government’s eighth anniversary celebrations with a mega rally in Shimla on May 31, and the BJP made an early strike against the rising Aam Aadmi Party by taking away its leaders. However, it may not be all smooth for the party in the hilly state. Liz Mathew tells why.

◾ Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil finds himself in a soup over a jab at NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest march, asking her to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics. Patil’s remarks have drawn NCP’s ire. In HashtagPolitics, read what NCP had to say about Patil’s remark, and the clarification he had to offer.

Express Explained

◾ A Delhi court recently held former Haryana CM and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case filed against him in 2005. This is Chautala’s second conviction after he was held guilty in 2013 by the SC in the JBT teachers’ recruitment scam. In this Explained piece, we take a look at the chequered political career of the leader, and the cases that continue to haunt him.

◾ Karnataka is witnessing a major controversy surrounding revisions in the Class 10 Kannada and social science textbooks for the academic year 2022-23. The changes, made on the recommendations of the textbook review committee headed by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha, have drawn allegations of “saffronisation of education” from the opposition. The state’s BJP government and the committee, however, have defended the new inclusions. A look at the authors who have made it to the textbooks for the upcoming academic year, and the ones who want out in protest.