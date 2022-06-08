Your Daily Wrap: RBI hikes repo rate to tackle inflation, Mithali Raj retires from int’l cricket; and more

◾ In top story of the day, the Reserve Bank of India today raised the repo rate, the key interest rate, by 50 basis points, in order to tame inflation, which is persisting beyond 6 per cent upper limit of the RBI’s tolerance band. The second hike in five weeks will also see a rise in home, auto and other loan EMIs.

◾ Moving to Covid numbers, Maharashtra continues to witness a spike in cases, recording a total of 2,701 fresh coronavirus cases, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality. Out of this, Mumbai city alone reported 1,765 fresh infection cases, up from 1,242 a day ago, officials said. In a related news, aviation regulator DGCA said airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face mask inside an aircraft even after being warned.

◾ Scores of people from Punjab, Haryana and other states gathered at the grain market in Punjab’s Mansa for the “antim ardas” of the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Many people carried posters mentioning ‘black day on May 29’ and demanded ‘justice for Moosewala’. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district On May 29.

◾ From the field of sports, Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, today announced retirement from all forms of international cricket. The trailblazer ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs from 232 ODIs, the most in the format.

Political Pulse

◾ The biennial elections to Rajya Sabha are being held to fill 57 seats in the Upper House across 15 states. As of now, 41 candidates belonging to various parties in 11 states — Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab – have won unopposed. However, the election in four states – Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra – will be conducted on June 10 for 16 vacant Rajya Sabha. Here is a breakdown of what is happening in the four states.

◾ The Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s power play within the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in Maharashtra has been an open secret. While Pawar has always denied his role in the day-to-day functioning of the MVA government headed by CM Uddhav Thackeray, the former is widely considered to be the fulcrum of the coalition government. Addressing a public function in Beed on June 4, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde created a stir by claiming that “the next chief minister in Maharashtra will be from NCP”. Read more here

Explained

◾ In a medical trial that has shown unprecedented results, twelve rectal cancer patients were completely cured of the disease without any surgery or chemotherapy, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. What is the significance of the study and what are the hurdles in making such a treatment accessible in India? Read more

◾ The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to allow the linking of credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). While making the announcement in his monetary policy speech Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the integration will first begin with the indigenous RuPay credit cards. What is the big picture and what could be the hurdles? Read more