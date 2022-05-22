Your Daily Wrap: Ministry officials deny reports of Qutub Minar excavation order; BJP MP Arjun Singh joins TMC; and more

◾ In today’s top news, officials at the Union Ministry of Culture have denied issuance of any directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations at the Qutub Minar in Delhi. After Culture Secretary Govind Mohan visited the monument on Saturday, it was reported that the ASI has been ordered to conduct excavations to ascertain whether Qutub was built by Qutubuddin Aibak or Chandragupta Vikramaditya. The Ministry insists that it was a regular site visit by its officials and no such decision has been taken so far. However, officials at ASI were not available for a comment.

◾ Meanwhile, as the Gyanvapi mosque case is in court, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said all the temples destroyed in the past must be rebuilt. He said that in his state, he had made budgetary allocations for renovating temples destroyed by the Portuguese. “In the 450 years of Portuguese rule, there was a destruction of Hindu culture and many people were converted. Temples of the state were destroyed. We are going to rejuvenate all of this. What’s wrong in that? I believe wherever there are temples in destroyed condition, they should be rebuilt. This is my firm opinion,” Sawant said, adding that his government had already budgeted funds for temple renovation.

◾ Days after criticising the Centre over its jute policy, BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh has returned to Trinamool Congress. Singh joined the party in presence of TMC’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his Camac Street office in Kolkata. Singh has been targeting the Centre, alleging that it was neglecting the jute industry of West Bengal. He had softened his attacks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, keeping the speculation rife about him returning to the TMC. He had served four terms as a TMC MLA before switchinhg over to the saffron camp ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

◾ In other news, a 54-year-old woman and her two daughters have died after inhaling toxic fumes from an angithi inside their home in Vasant Vihar, in what police believe is a triple suicide. An investigation into the case has revealed that the woman and her daughters had been planning to end their lives for days, said the police. The police added that they found purported suicide notes and a “warning” sign on the wall of the house saying “GAS CHAMBER”. The note taped to the wall of the house alerted people of the presence of hazardous gas in the house and gave instructions to open the windows and switch on the fan, said the police.

◾ Authorities in Assam’s Nagaon have demolished the homes of several families who were allegedly involved in setting fire to a police station in the district the previous day, the police said. A mob of about 40 people from Salonabori village had set fire to a part of the Batadrava police station in the Dhing area on Saturday afternoon, following an alleged case of custodial death of a local resident. The Nagaon district administration on Saturday ordered a judicial probe into the death and the police suspended the officer in-charge of the Batadrava station.

◾ The recent Delhi High Court split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape has left a 44-year-old woman in the national capital with “more hope than I had dared”. “Even one judge saying a husband violating his wife’s consent is rape was validating. There it was, in legal black and white, something I had struggled to say to myself for so many years,” she says over the phone. “My husband has sexually violated me for years. He does not beat me or deny me money. He is not a bad father. But every time I do something he doesn’t approve of, every time I stand up to him, he ‘shows me my place’ in our bedroom,” she alleges. The 44-year-old, and two other women, recount their trauma of being ‘raped’ by their husbands.

Political Pulse

◾ The recommendation by the Justice V S Sirpurkar Commission that murder charges should be filed against the 10 policemen involved in the December 2019 alleged encounter killing of the four accused of the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has put Telangana government in a difficult situation. “The Commission’s report and the case has been transferred to the Telangana High Court. If the HC upholds the recommendation, the government will be in a tight spot whether to initiate action against them because it may go against public opinion. We will discuss what is to be done,’’ said a minister. Read more here

◾ From his family members to close aides to crisis managers, a number of those close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are increasingly finding themselves in a spot either of their own making or allegedly due to their proximity with the Congress CM. The latest cases in this regard involve minister Mahesh Joshi and Congress leader Mahendra Choudhary. Delhi Police is looking for Joshi’s son Rohit in an alleged rape case, while Choudhary’s brother Moti Singh has been arrested in connection with a salt trader’s murder. Read more here

Explained

◾ After Centre relaxed the Fair and Average Quality (FAQ) norms for wheat procurement this season raising the permissible limit of ‘Shrivelled and Broken grains’ from 6% to 18%, Punjab’s state procurement agencies (SPAs) are now seeking a waiver of ‘storage gain’. If allowed, the waiver in actual terms would stand at around Rs 150 crore for the current season. What is ‘storage gain’ and why do Punjab agencies want a complete waiver. Read our explainer.

◾ Following Hardik Patel’s resignation from the Congress on May 18, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor claimed the Patidar leader feared he would be jailed in connection with the sedition cases filed against him and therefore sought sharan (refuge) of “someone”. What are the cases against Hardik, and how can they impact his political career? Know here