Your Daily Wrap: Oppn deliberates on Presidential candidate, ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 3rd straight day; and more

◾ Who will be the Opposition candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls? To deliberate on this, senior leaders of several Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, met Wednesday evening. At the meeting, Opposition leaders urged NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to be the joint opposition nominee but he once again declined the offer. Banerjee then suggested the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as possible candidates. The parties will now meet again to choose a consensus candidate.

◾ Some of the prominent parties, however, did not attend the meet. While Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP was not invited, the AAP, Biju Janata Dal and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi didn’t attend the Opposition conclave despite being invited. Manoj CG explains the compulsions, contradictions and calculations that define the parties’ stand.

◾ As Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, the Congress alleged that Delhi Police personnel forced their way into the party’s headquarters and beat up workers. A video shared by the party showed security personnel pushing past protesting members to enter AICC headquarters. Several Congress members alleged they were not allowed to reach the office and participate in the protest. In the past two days, the Delhi Police detained over 250-450 Congress leaders and workers for illegal assembly and violating police orders.

◾ The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered a four-month suspension in exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India, the world’s second biggest producer of the grain, a report said. The Gulf nation’s economy ministry cited interruptions to global trade flows as the reason for its move, but added that India had approved exports of wheat to the UAE for domestic consumption.

◾ Express Opinion | Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on the government’s ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme: “The armed forces need support and reform. But reforms should be governed by a sound sociological, professional, institutional and strategic logic. This reform fails the smell test on all four.”

◾ Looking to establish itself in Gujarat in the state elections later this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) carried out a major organisational overhaul on Sunday as it named 850 new office-bearers for the state unit and elevated state leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Indranil Rajyaguru to prominent national roles. The party claims the state unit rejig was necessary to ‘accommodate everyone’. But not all have been left enthused. Vaibhav Jha reports.

◾ Aaditya Thackeray’s Wednesday visit to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple is principally meant to convey a political message to the Shiv Sena leaders and its rank and file in the run-up to the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. There seems to be a two-fold political objective behind Aaditya’s visit. Officially, however, the Sena has been trying to downplay the politics behind it, maintaining that the “sole objective of his day-long visit to the temple town is religious”. Shubhangi Khapre reports.

◾ People who have had an Omicron infection in January are still susceptible to other sub-variants of omicron that are now emerging across the globe, in particular BA.4 and BA.5 that led to a fifth wave of cases in South Africa and is now spreading in Europe, apart from BA.2.12.1 that is driving up infections in the United States. So are these new variants likely to become dominant in India? Could there be a wave with these new variants? Read here.

◾ The government has invited applications from potential bidders for spectrum auctions planned next month, taking the first step towards rolling out 5G services in the country. Which spectrum bands will be auctioned? How will the auction be conducted? What are some of the technical highlights of the auction? Pranav Mukul and Soumyarendra Barik explain.

