Your Daily Wrap: Modi in Denmark, Jodhpur clashes on Eid, and more

◾ Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday arrived in Denmark on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip. In Copenhagen, the PM once again appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

◾ While the PM held talks with his Danish counterpart and will meet the French President Wednesday, back home, Union Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka, and his next stop would be West Bengal.

Shah’s Bengaluru visit kicked off Tuesday with the induction of senior Janata Dal (S) leader and Lingayat face Basavaraj Horatti into the BJP. The visit comes amid speculation about leadership change in the state. Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa has, however, termed the buzz over possible change as “mostly rumours”.

◾ Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s Jodhpur witnessed clashes between two communities Monday night and Tuesday over hoisting and removing a flag on a freedom fighter’s statue. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Internet services were suspended and curfew was imposed in the district.

◾ Two days after a rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the police have registered an FIR against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray and Rajiv Jawalikar, the organiser of the rally, for allegedly violating the terms and conditions imposed by the police. The police say it has been alleged that Thackeray delivered provocative statements in his speech and “instigated” his supporters.

◾ Two weeks after a 25-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten up at a police station in Chennai, unverified CCTV clip has surfaced online purportedly showing the man running on a road, falling down and being beaten up by two policemen. The footage has, once again, sparked a debate on custodial torture.

◾ After two years of sombre festivities amid pandemic, people visited mosques to offer prayers on Eid. We bring to you celebration pictures from across the country. Eid Mubarak!

Political Pulse

◾ On Tuesday, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s information and technology department put out a video on Twitter purportedly showing Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub. The video, purportedly from the wedding of Rahul’s “friend,” has forced the Congress party to scramble for damage control.

◾ A year since returning to power with a resounding mandate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to direct the Trinamool Congress to ensure there is no violence in the panchayat elections next year. In 2018, the polls were marred by accusations of booth capturing, rigging, and attacks on the Opposition, and the CM does not want the party’s image to be affected ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Express Explained

◾ The Enforcement Directorate last week seized assets to the tune of over Rs 5,551 crore belonging to Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. What is the case against Xiaomi and what action has the probe agency taken? We explain.

◾ The US Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade judgment that legalised abortion in the country, according to a report in Politico. What is Roe v Wade? Why is this decision important? Is a leak from the Supreme Court such as this unusual? Read the Express Explained to find out.

◾ A Group of Ministers formed to look into the tax rate on casinos, online gaming and race courses, has arrived at a broad consensus to levy a flat rate of 28 per cent on these services under the GST regime. What is the panel’s argument and how much annual turnover will it generate? Read here.