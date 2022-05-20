Your Daily Wrap: SC transfers Gyanvapi case to Varanasi district judge, MEA on Chinese bridge on Pangong Tso; and more

◾ The Supreme Court today ordered the transfer of the proceedings pending before the Varanasi civil judge (senior division) in connection with the Gyanvapi dispute to the Varanasi district judge for trial. The court also directed that its interim order of May 17 for protecting the purported “shiva lingam” without impeding the right of Muslims to worship in the mosque would remain in operation pending the disposal of the committee’s application.

◾ Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday evening surrendered before a Patiala court after he was awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court Thursday in a 1988 road rage case that led to the death of a 65-year-old man.

◾ The External Affairs Ministry Thursday said that a new “so-called” bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Tso is in an area that India considers has been occupied by China for decades. According to senior defence establishment officials, however, the bridge in question is a wider, second bridge that China is building right next to the one it had constructed earlier this year. The work on this has been on for a few months and it will allow for movement of all types of military vehicles, including tanks.

◾ Aviation regulator DGCA has granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline, which has been grounded since April 2019, to resume commercial flight operations.

◾ The Justice V S Sirpurkar Commission, set up by the Supreme Court to probe the deaths of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chattanpally in Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27, 2019, has stated in its report that it believes that the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death. The families of the accused have welcomed the findings and sought financial help.

◾ The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fresh case of corruption and launched search operations at 17 locations linked to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and his family members, including daughter Misa Bharti, among others. The development comes weeks after Yadav got bail in a fodder scam case. The RJD called the raids “political vendetta of the worst order”.

Political Pulse

◾ In what is being seen as a certain loss of face, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackery has cancelled his visit to Ayodhya, which had been announced earlier with much fanfare. While the MNS has gone to great lengths to underline that the visit was called off due to health issues that have re-manifested, most are taking that with dollops of salt.

◾ As he walked out of jail on Friday, all eyes were on senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan. Imprisoned for the past two years, Azam Khan remained very much a part of the political discourse, especially since the recent Uttar Pradesh results, and the choices he makes now will shape Opposition politics in the coming days in the state.

Express Explained

◾ A district judge in Mathura on Thursday (May 19) allowed the reopening of a lawsuit on the ownership of the land on which a 17th century mosque stands today. What has the court ruled? What is the litigation around the dispute so far? Who owns the land in question? We explain.

◾ The Supreme Court has ruled that recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council only have persuasive value, and cannot be binding on the Centre and states. What observations did the SC make on the country’s federal structure? How have the Centre and states reacted?