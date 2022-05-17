Your daily wrap, May 17: SC on Gyanvapi mosque issue; wheat export ban relaxed; CBI action against Chidambarams; and more

Hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case, the Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Varanasi District Magistrate to protect the area where a ‘shivling’ has been found, without impeding the right of Muslims to enter and worship. The court will hear the matter again on May 19. Meanwhile, the Varanasi court Tuesday removed advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from his post. Mishra was responsible for carrying out the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court also granted two days extension for the submission of the committee’s survey report.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday announced relaxations to its order restricting wheat exports. “It’s been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to customs for examination and registered into their systems on or prior to May 13, such consignments would be allowed for export,” the Commerce Ministry’s statement read. This comes days after the central government abruptly banned all shipments of wheat with immediate effect.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted nationwide searches at various premises linked to former Union finance and home minister P Chidambaram and son Karti in connection with a fresh corruption case registered against the latter. The FIR, sources said, is based on allegations that Karti allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 50 lakh that was sent to an account of one of his companies to facilitate visas for 300 Chinese nationals working with a Chinese company.

Just what percentage of users on Twitter are ‘fake’ or ‘bots’? That’s the multi-billion dollar question right now, with Elon Musk hinting at a lower price for the deal, given he’s not convinced about the company’s user base. Twitter insists that only 5 per cent of its monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs) are fake or bots. We take a look at everything that has been said about Twitter’s bot problem so far, what recent independent research claims, and why this is a hard problem to solve.

Political Pulse

As their parties sharpen their knives ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis are drawing blood too – with words. Both have shed their milder avatars and previously cordial relations to lead the battle for the BMC, and against each other. Involving Babri mosque to body weight, the barbs are flying high and low.

While all eyes were on the surprise shake-up within the BJP bringing Manik Saha in as the new Tripura Chief Minister, and the tremors that followed the move, that isn’t the only political change of significance to have transpired in the state. Unsure about the tribal vote, and the rising TIPRA Motha outfit, the BJP has taken several steps towards wooing them back in the new Cabinet.

Express Explained

Since the start of the inflation-targeting regime of RBI, most of the focus has been on consumer price inflation. That’s because that is the inflation rate that RBI seeks to target and keep at the 4% mark. But over the past year, the inflation in wholesale prices has been surging in a rather unprecedented manner. We explain.

The 8 per cent-plus discount on the listing day of LIC has disappointed investors who expected some premium on the first day of trading. However, a section of the market remains optimistic. We explain why.