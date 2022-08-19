Your Daily Wrap: CBI raids residence of Delhi Dy CM; BJP MLA detained in Hyderabad; and more

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a case it has registered against him and several top excise officers in the national capital over alleged corruption in rolling out of the recently withdrawn liquor policy by the AAP government. Hours later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an eight-minute-long address, congratulated the nation for a news report that The New York Times published on the changes in Delhi’s education policy. Talking about Sisodia, the CM said there have been several false cases against the Deputy CM, adding that the CBI will not find anything. In the CBI FIR, Sisodia is number one on a list of 15 accused.

The CBI’s move has followed a string of investigations that the central agency has launched against the AAP ministers and their aides in various cases since 2015. In a number of these cases so far the CBI has filed chargesheets, even as the agency has also closed several cases for lack of evidence. A look at the alleged scam in the (now withdrawn) policy.

In an embarrassment to the Congress, four of its workers were arrested today for allegedly damaging a Mahatma Gandhi portrait kept at party MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad in Kerala in June. The arrested Congress men were identified as V Noushad, K A Mujeeb, S R Rahul and K R Ratheesh Kumar. Kumar is Rahul’s office assistant.

The Hyderabad Police detained BJP MLA T Raja Singh following his repeated threats to not allow stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad. After his detention, a video shared on Instagram through Singh’s account said the “TRS government has become a complete anti-Hindu party.” In a video message, Singh recently informed his supporters that he is “against this show”. In another video, urging the police to stop Faruqui from performing in Hyderabad, the MLA had threatened to set the show’s venue on fire if it happened.

Political Pulse

On Wednesday, in a major organisational reshuffle, the BJP included Union minister Bhupender Yadav and former MP Sudha Yadav — two of its leaders from Haryana — in the party’s central election committee. Sudha Yadav has also been inducted into the BJP’s parliamentary board — the party’s highest decision-making body. Many, however, saw in their inclusion a snub to the party’s Gurgaon MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, a prominent leader from the state’s Ahirwal region that includes Rewari, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and parts of Bhiwani, Dadri, Nuh and Jhajjar and Rajasthan’s Alwar.

It was little less than a month ago that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was effusive in his praise for his Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. It was a rare departure for Nitish, who is usually stingy with praise for his ministers. However, Hussain’s star-crossed political fortunes were back to the fore again when first, on August 9, the JD(U) brought down its coalition government with the BJP; then the party removed him from its central election committee on August 16; and the next day, the Delhi High Court ordered registration of an FIR alleging rape against him. The only Muslim face of the BJP in Bihar, Hussain is now post-less and fighting a serious charge. Can Hussain bounce back again? Detractors now call his regular boast of being the youngest Cabinet minister a burden, while the new BJP itself sees little value in having a few Muslim faces around. Read Santosh Singh’s report.

Express Explained

As part of his visit to Thailand for the ninth India-Thailand joint commission meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Thursday visited the Devasthan in Bangkok. The Devasthan is the Royal Brahmin Office of the Thai Royal Court and is the official centre of Hinduism in Thailand. Jaishankar emphasised the long history of cultural contacts between India and Thailand. In this Explained article, Adrija Roychowdhury writes about the long history of cultural and commercial relations between India and Thailand.

Apple has released operating system updates this week for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that look to fix two serious vulnerabilities that can potentially allow hackers to take complete control of the device. What are these security flaws? What devices are affected by the latest flaws and what should users of these devices do now? Read here.