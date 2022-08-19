scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Your Daily Wrap: CBI raids residence of Delhi Dy CM; BJP MLA detained in Hyderabad; and more

From Congress workers arrested for damaging Gandhi's portrait to BJP including Union minister Bhupender Yadav and former MP Sudha Yadav in the party’s central election committee, here are today's top stories.

Clockwise from top left: CBI raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia residence New Delhi on Friday.; BJP central election committee member Bhupender Yadav and BJP central parliamentary board member Sudha Yadav; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offers prayers at the Devasthana of Bangkok, Thursday, Aug 18, 2022; Television channels aired visuals of a group of protestors creating ruckus inside Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office in June.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a case it has registered against him and several top excise officers in the national capital over alleged corruption in rolling out of the recently withdrawn liquor policy by the AAP government. Hours later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an eight-minute-long address, congratulated the nation for a news report that The New York Times published on the changes in Delhi’s education policy. Talking about Sisodia, the CM said there have been several false cases against the Deputy CM, adding that the CBI will not find anything. In the CBI FIR, Sisodia is number one on a list of 15 accused.

The CBI’s move has followed a string of investigations that the central agency has launched against the AAP ministers and their aides in various cases since 2015. In a number of these cases so far the CBI has filed chargesheets, even as the agency has also closed several cases for lack of evidence. A look at the alleged scam in the (now withdrawn) policy.

In an embarrassment to the Congress, four of its workers were arrested today for allegedly damaging a Mahatma Gandhi portrait kept at party MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad in Kerala in June. The arrested Congress men were identified as V Noushad, K A Mujeeb, S R Rahul and K R Ratheesh Kumar. Kumar is Rahul’s office assistant.

The Hyderabad Police detained BJP MLA T Raja Singh following his repeated threats to not allow stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad. After his detention, a video shared on Instagram through Singh’s account said the “TRS government has become a complete anti-Hindu party.” In a video message, Singh recently informed his supporters that he is “against this show”. In another video, urging the police to stop Faruqui from performing in Hyderabad, the MLA had threatened to set the show’s venue on fire if it happened.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...

Political Pulse

On Wednesday, in a major organisational reshuffle, the BJP included Union minister Bhupender Yadav and former MP Sudha Yadav — two of its leaders from Haryana — in the party’s central election committee. Sudha Yadav has also been inducted into the BJP’s parliamentary board — the party’s highest decision-making body. Many, however, saw in their inclusion a snub to the party’s Gurgaon MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, a prominent leader from the state’s Ahirwal region that includes Rewari, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and parts of Bhiwani, Dadri, Nuh and Jhajjar and Rajasthan’s Alwar.

It was little less than a month ago that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was effusive in his praise for his Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. It was a rare departure for Nitish, who is usually stingy with praise for his ministers. However, Hussain’s star-crossed political fortunes were back to the fore again when first, on August 9, the JD(U) brought down its coalition government with the BJP; then the party removed him from its central election committee on August 16; and the next day, the Delhi High Court ordered registration of an FIR alleging rape against him. The only Muslim face of the BJP in Bihar, Hussain is now post-less and fighting a serious charge. Can Hussain bounce back again? Detractors now call his regular boast of being the youngest Cabinet minister a burden, while the new BJP itself sees little value in having a few Muslim faces around. Read Santosh Singh’s report.

Express Explained

As part of his visit to Thailand for the ninth India-Thailand joint commission meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Thursday visited the Devasthan in Bangkok. The Devasthan is the Royal Brahmin Office of the Thai Royal Court and is the official centre of Hinduism in Thailand. Jaishankar emphasised the long history of cultural contacts between India and Thailand. In this Explained article, Adrija Roychowdhury writes about the long history of cultural and commercial relations between India and Thailand.

Advertisement

Apple has released operating system updates this week for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that look to fix two serious vulnerabilities that can potentially allow hackers to take complete control of the device. What are these security flaws? What devices are affected by the latest flaws and what should users of these devices do now? Read here.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:36:39 pm
Next Story

Uphill task at Tokyo Worlds

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Opinion

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement