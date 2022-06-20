Your Daily Wrap, June 20: Trains cancelled over Agnipath protests; Rahul Gandhi appears before ED; and more

◾ At a time when protests against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces have spread across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that several decisions may look unfair at first, but help in building the nation later. “Several decisions look unfair at present. In time, those decisions will help in building the nation,” PM Modi said today while addressing an event in Bengaluru. He, however, made no direct reference to the Agnipath scheme during his speech.

◾ PM’s remarks came on a day when several organisations called for ‘Bharat Bandh’. Security was heightened across the country and traffic jams were reported in various parts of Delhi amid increased security checks by the police. More than 530 trains were also cancelled in the wake of the protests. As stir continues, Arun Prakash, retired chief of naval staff, in this piece argues that the turmoil points to two larger absences: India doesn’t have a National Security Doctrine. Armed forces have remained outside ambit of reform.

◾ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald case. Gandhi has spent around 35 hours at the ED office during the last three rounds of questioning. The fourth day of questioning was deferred from June 17 to Monday after Gandhi requested the agency for postponing it as he wanted to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was in the hospital for post-Covid issues. Sonia was discharged today evening. She is scheduled to be questioned by the ED on June 23.

◾ Presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 18 but the Opposition parties are yet to finalise its ‘consensus candidate’. On Monday, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi became the third person to decline the Opposition parties’ request to be their Presidential candidate. Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had declined the offer. The Opposition parties will meet tomorrow for the second round of discussions to finalise a name.

◾ Every year, June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day. Although yoga has long been recognised as India’s gift to the global culture of wellness, the official UN recognition came after a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The theme of this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. After a two-year hiatus brought on by the Covis pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year, will lead a mass yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka. Follow our live coverage here.

Political Pulse

◾ Even as the war of words between the Congress and its rebel MLA, Kuldeep Bishnoi, worsens, the latter is biding his time, retaining his connection with the party for all official purposes. Angry over Bishnoi defying party orders during the recent Rajya Sabha polls, contributing to a major embarrassment for it, the Congress had removed him from all positions, including in the Congress Working Committee. Since then, Bishnoi has taken a swipe against rivals within the party, with the latter replying in kind. Varinder Bhatia reports.

◾ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day tour of Karnataka beginning Monday is the first since the BJP carried out a change of guard in the state last July by replacing veteran leader B S Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai. The two-day tour is seen as a sign of the BJP pushing its development agenda to the foreground of public attention in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, implementing a strategy that worked for it in Uttar Pradesh. Read Johnson TA’s report.

Express Explained

◾ A study by the Reserve Bank of India has spoken about the possibility of capital outflows to the tune of $100 billion (around Rs 7,80,000 crore) from India in case of a major global risk scenario or a “black swan” event. So what is a “black swan” event, how did the term originate, and when have such events occurred in the past? Read here.

◾ Beginning July 1, single-use plastic will be banned in India. The ban includes manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic items. The Central Pollution TBoard has recently issued a list of measures to impose the ban. What is single-use plastic, why is it being banned, and what are the items covered in the ban? The Indian Express explains.

◾ Preparing for Civil Services and other competitive examinations. Read The Indian Express’ UPSC Key and UPSC Essentials to stay informed.