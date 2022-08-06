Your Daily Wrap: Jagdeep Dhankhar is next Vice-President, Avinash Sable wins historic silver in CWG steeplechase; and more

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is the next Vice-President of India. Dhankhar got 528 votes, while the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva got 182 votes. Dhankhar will take oath of office on August 11 – a day after the term of the incumbent V-P M Venkaiah Naidu ends. For a leader known more for his run-ins with the Banerjee government as the Governor, and whom the TMC had often accused of acting as an “agent of BJP”, the first election Dhankhar contested was on a Janata Dal ticket, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu in 1989.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said he would boycott Sunday’s Niti Aayog meeting to protest “the Centre’s attitude”, lamented that “imperative” federalism had replaced cooperative federalism, and objected to PM Narendra Modi “dismissing welfare schemes as freebies”. Accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil its promises, Rao wondered what the Niti Aayog had achieved in the past eight years. “It appears that the NDA government is not bothered about the Niti Aayog and there is no point in attending the meeting,” he said.

A week after the Delhi government announced its decision to scrap its new liquor policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to the CBI requesting a probe into what he said was a sudden change in former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s decision to open shops in unauthorised colonies. The change in the L-G’s decision caused “thousands of crores of losses” to the Delhi government, Sisodia said at a press conference today. Sisodia’s letter comes on a day Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suspended and initiated disciplinary proceedings against former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna (IAS officer) and deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari over their alleged involvement in the corruption in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

As several parts of the country report a rising trend in Covid-19 cases, the Central government has asked Delhi and six other states to ramp up testing, vaccination and promote Covid-appropriate behaviour. In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the upcoming festivals and mass congregations may potentially increase the transmission of the virus, adding that the states must closely monitor the districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection.

On Day 9 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, India’s Avinash Sable won silver medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase event, while Priyanka Goswami scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s cricket team beat England to reach the finals. Follow our live coverage here.

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy’s role as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president has come under intense scrutiny with a revolt breaking out against his leadership in the state Congress. Barely three days after the resignation of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the Congress, the AICC’s spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan announced his decision to quit the party Friday night. He also blamed Revanth Reddy for his exit from the grand old party which has been lurching from one crisis to another in Telangana ahead of the state Assembly elections due next year. Sreenivas Janyala reports.

This Parliament session is proving to be just what the doctor ordered for Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. On Friday, Chadha introduced a Private Member’s Bill seeking a legislation guaranteeing MSP. Before that, Chadha met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek withdrawal of 12% GST on guesthouses near the Golden Temple. Subsequently, on Thursday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs rolled back the order. All these measures are expected to help Chadha who has been at the centre of a row since July when the Bhagwant Singh Mann government constituted a temporary committee to advise it and anointed him its chairman. While it remains to be seen if Chadha might reverse the bad news coming his way with the Bill on MSP, it is a good issue to place his bets on.

The BJP-led central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has revived discussions around the relationship of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological mentor, with the national flag. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 3 questioned why did “the RSS not hoist the Tricolour at its headquarters for 52 years”, the BJP hit back, saying Independence Day celebrations “should not be politicised”. What is the latest controversy about, why didn’t the RSS hoist the Tricolour at its Nagpur headquarters for 50 years, and why had MS Golwalkar, the second RSS Sarsanghchalak, called the adoption of the Tricolour “just a case of drifting and imitating”? We explain.

Twitter’s high-stakes legal battle against some of the Indian government’s content blocking orders is now under spotlight in another court case — that of the company’s lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk over retracting his $44 billion bid to buy the social media giant. Musk has accused Twitter of hiding its lawsuit in India from him and that its actions might jeopardise its business in the country. What is Twitter’s legal case in India? Read here.

