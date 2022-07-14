Your Daily Wrap: India reports first monkeypox case, embattled Sri Lanka president resigns; and more

India’s first monkeypox case has been reported from Kerala. Health Minister Veena George said the infection was diagnosed in a person who returned from the UAE three days ago. The confirmed case, a native of Kollam, has been admitted to an isolated facility at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram. What are the symptoms of the disease, what is the treatment, and who is protected against it? Read here.

Read before you speak. The Lok Sabha secretariat has released a new booklet listing out words and expressions that will be considered unparliamentary in both the Houses of the Parliament. According to the list, words like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, ‘Snoopgate’, ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, among others would be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The opposition has slammed the list as a “gag order” meant to shield the Narendra Modi government against “criticism and hard hitting truth”. However, amid the backlash, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said no word has been banned from use in Parliament but only expunged on the basis of context and all members are free to express their views. A look at the list of words and phrases that have been deemed unparliamentary.

The United Arab Emirates has announced an investment of USD 2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India as part of efforts by the four-nation grouping I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA) to help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East. The decision was announced following the virtual summit held by the leaders of the grouping — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Prime Minister Modi said the grouping would make an important contribution in the areas of health and food security and economic growth.

Attorney General K K Venugopal today declined his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against former Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra and senior advocates Aman Lekhi and K Rama Kumar for comments on the observations by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court in the Nupur Sharma case. Venugopal said that their “statements…are in the realm of fair comment on a hearing conducted” by the top court. The top court, while hearing a plea filed by Sharma seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs against her for remarks against the Prophet, had come down heavily on the former BJP spokesperson. They had said she has a “loose tongue” and is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.

Moving to neighbouring Sri Lanka which is witnessing widespread protests following the worst economic crisis in seven decades. Following outrage, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, and then went to Singapore on a Saudi Arabian flight. Reports said he emailed the letter of resignation to the parliamentary speaker late on Thursday. Meanwhile, the anti-government protesters, who forced their way into Rajapaksa’s official residence at the weekend, announced that they will vacate key buildings they have overrun. Follow our coverage on the Sri Lanka crisis here.

Political Pulse

Throughout the two-and-a-half years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, if there was one politician from Maharashtra who managed to constantly stay in the news, it was Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson and its four-term Rajya Sabha member. While many saw Raut’s hand in Uddhav Thackeray’s 2019 decision to break the Sena’s 25-year alliance with the BJP and join the MVA along with its traditional foes, the NCP and Congress, he is now being blamed by rebel Sena MLAs for “damaging” the party and causing a split among the MLAs. Vallabh Ozarkar’s reports.

Gujarat has been reeling under heavy rain for the past one week, leaving its cities Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara flooded, with civic services suspended. Five months to go for the Assembly elections, the Opposition has been targeting the collapse of the civic system under the rain, saying it exposes the “lie” about the ‘Gujarat Model’. In the forefront of the attacks on the Bhupendra Patel government is the Aam Aadmi Party. In an interview with The Indian Express, AAP’s newly appointed national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi says Gujarat model “has always failed whenever there are hard times.” Edited excerpts here.

Express Explained

United States consumer price inflation surged to a new 40-year high in June, up 9.1% year-over-year. The inflation print is way higher than the 8.8% forecast, according to American-British financial market data provider Refinitiv, with energy comprising nearly half of the monthly inflation surge. With the Federal Reserve set to hike rates further, what impact is this likely to have for emerging markets, including India? Read here.

Conservative Party lawmakers in the UK have knocked one more contender from the race to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At the end of the second vote Thursday, former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak came out on top with Penny Mordaunt placed second. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was placed third. These three have maintained their positions from the first vote that happened on Wednesday. A look at the five leaders still in the race to be Britain’s next PM.