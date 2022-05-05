Your Daily Wrap: Hyderabad murder over interfaith marriage, J&K delimitation panel report, and more

◾ In the big story of the day, the Delimitation Commission tasked with redrawing the assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday met to finalise the delimitation order for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. According to the order, out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the region, 43 will be a part of Jammu region and 47 of the Kashmir region.

◾ An interfaith couple was attacked in Hyderabad Wednesday night, leaving the man dead. The incident occurred near Mandal Revenue Office at Saroornagar where B Nagaraju, 25, and his newly-wed wife Ashrin Sultana, 23, were attacked with an iron rod, allegedly by two members of the woman’s family. One of the assailants took out a knife and stabbed Nagaraju several times, killing him on the spot.

◾ Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted in West Bengal that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic was over. Addressing a public meeting in north Bengal’s Siliguri, Shah accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of “spreading rumours” among the people about the CAA.

◾ Meanwhile, in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that from October 1, a subsidy for electricity will be given only to those who ask for it. The announcement comes at a time when the country stares at a power crisis brought about by a shortage of coal.

◾ #ExpressView: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s short and productive swing through Germany, Denmark and France this week underlines the belated realisation of the immense possibilities for an enduring strategic partnership between India and Europe. The Modi government devoted significant political and diplomatic energies for breaking the prolonged political stasis in India’s European diplomacy.

Political Pulse

◾ Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s recent remarks that he is not “naïve” like his father Balasaheb Thackeray and that he can see through the BJP’s “agenda” is being seen as an attempt by the Shiv Sena chief to come out of the towering shadow of his father. Shiv Sena leaders say that they see in Thackeray’s remarks a confidence marked by a realisation that he can fall back on his own experience of dealing with the BJP – both as an alliance partner and later as a rival party.

◾ Steadily gaining ground as a ‘Brahmin icon’, Parshuram is increasingly being hailed by political parties across states in their bid to woo the community. It started in 2020, as the campaign for the 2022 UP elections was picking up, when both the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party promised to put up statues of Parshuram if voted to power. Now, with elections due in Madhya Pradesh and in Himachal Pradesh, among other states, all parties are using Parshuram to make their political pitch to Brahmin voters.

Express Explained

◾ The Kerala health department on May 3 identified Shigella bacteria as the cause for the food poisoning incident in Kasaragod, which claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl. How common is Shigella infection, what are its symptoms, and when should you consult a doctor? Read here.

◾ More than 58,000 veterans did not receive their pensions for the month of April, prompting the Ministry of Defence to intervene and ensure the money was disbursed immediately. Why did such a situation arise, and what is the remedy being sought for preventing a recurrence in future? We explain.