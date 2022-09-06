Your Daily Wrap: Hasina’s India visit; nasal vaccine for Covid; and more

As long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is around, New Delhi and Dhaka will find a solution to all bilateral problems, including the Teesta River water-sharing issue, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today. Speaking after a meeting with Modi in Delhi, Hasina said, “Today, I thank Mr Modi that we resolved the issue of Kushiyara… So, I know as long as Prime Minister Modi is here, Bangladesh and India will resolve all these problems.”

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 35 locations across the country in connection with a money laundering probe it has launched in connection with the Delhi government’s now scrapped liquor policy. Sources said the searches were being conducted at different locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar among others. The ED case, which was registered three days ago, is based on a CBI FIR filed last month. The CBI had booked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, three excise department officials and various vendors and distributors among the 15 accused it had arraigned in its FIR.

Down south, parts of Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru continued to remain submerged even Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the city. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, accused the previous Congress-led government of maladministration, blaming it for the poor drainage system in the city. “They gave permission for construction on the lakes, storm water drains and their buffer zones,” he said, adding that “the entire government machinery is in full swing to bring the situation back to normal soon.”

In Assam’s Goalpara district, locals demolished a madrasa for its alleged use for anti-national and ‘jihadi’ activities. The move came a few days after a cleric associated with the madrasa was held for alleged anti-national activities. This is the fourth madrasa to be demolished in Assam in the last few weeks with the first three being pulled down by government authorities.

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has received official approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years. This is India’s first nasal vaccine for Covid-19. Intranasal vaccines are also expected to cut down on the dependence on various trained personnel to administer the vaccine. But how do such vaccines work? Read here.

Political wheels have begun churning in Madhya Pradesh ever since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was unceremoniously dropped from the Parliamentary Board of the BJP – its highest decision-making body – recently. The move is being read as a signal that Chouhan, a four-time CM, would for the foreseeable future be confined to the state. With the BJP in Madhya Pradesh riven by multiple factions, several developments since are being seen as linked. Iram Siddique reports.

From the Urdu Press: Rahul Gandhi’s five-month-long countrywide trek is being seen by the Urdu Press as a significant political event that would have a crucial bearing on the Congress and, by extension, the country’s politics in the coming days. Expressing concern over the increasingly unipolar character of national politics amid the rising tide of hate and polarisation, the Urdu dailies highlight the need for emergence of a strong Opposition for the sake of a robust, functioning democracy. The Supreme Court’s grant of interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad, and “targeting” of madrasas in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Assam were also highlighted by the Urdu Press.

On September 6 in 1965, Indian Army launched an attack in the Lahore sector of Pakistan taking the Pakistan Army by surprise and advancing to the outskirts of the second largest city of the country. We explain the contours of the offensive operation undertaken by the Army during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and the reasons for opening up a front in Punjab.

Delhi’s iconic Rajpath – stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate – is all set to be renamed Kartavya Path (Path of Duty), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the revamped Central Vista Avenue tomorrow. The avenue is part of the larger Central Vista project, where a new triangular Parliament Building, along with the Central Secretariat and several other Government offices are being rebuilt. Read a brief history of the three-km stretch, and the changes it has undergone over 100 years of existence.