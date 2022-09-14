Your Daily Wrap: 8 Goa Congress MLAs join BJP; BCCI Term 2 for Ganguly, Jay Shah; and more

Eight of the 11 Congress MLAs in Goa today joined the BJP after keeping the defection pot simmering for about two months. The Congress MLAs included former chief minister Digambar Kamat, leader of Opposition Micheal Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rudolfo Fernandes, former Goa power minister Aleixo Sequeira, Rajesh Phal Dessai, and Sankalp Amonkar. The smallest state in the country, Goa has just 40 members in its state Assembly. But the latest round of defections shows there is no end to the permutations and combinations that can be weaved with those numbers in its volatile, multi-party politics.

A political slugfest has started in Maharashtra after Gujarat walked away with a mega Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project that Maharashtra was counting on. However, the fact is that Foxconn has struggled to get its investments off the ground in Maharashtra. The first deal was signed with the Taiwanese firm for a mobile plant in 2015 when the BJP was in power in state and Centre, but still it failed. Amid the row, a look at how the project would have benefitted Maharashtra’s economy, and why Foxconn chose Gujarat over Maharashtra.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved a Constitution amendment Bill that seeks to grant tribal status to the Hatti community living in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. The nod for Hattis came along with tribal status to a community in Chhattisgarh and two in Tamil Nadu. The Hattis form an electorally influential community in Himachal Pradesh, and the move might boost the ruling BJP’s chances in the coming Assembly elections. Amil Bhatnagar reports.

The Supreme Court accepted BCCI’s plea seeking to do away with the mandatory cooling-off period between tenures of office bearers across state cricket associations and the BCCI, paving the way for cricket association president Saurav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue in office. Now the administrators will have to undergo the cooling-off period only after two consecutive terms in office. The new rule will also apply to state cricket associations.

Bihar agriculture minister and RJD MLA from Ramgarh, Sudhakar Singh, has created a stir by openly flagging corruption in his department and accusing his own government led by Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar of not listening to him. The son of state RJD president Jagdanand Singh, Sudhakar throws light on his stand, his party’s position and Nitish’s reaction on the issues has raised. Singh says he is “not at all apologetic about calling myself “choron ke sardar’”, adding that he is not a representative of the government “but of my people”. Read edited excerpts here.

Thousands of mourners will be allowed to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II beginning Wednesday till the day of her funeral next Monday. During this period, the Queen’s coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall. Those wanting to visit have been warned of mile-long queues and airport-like stringent security arrangements. What is the meaning of lying-in-state? How will the Queen’s coffin lie in state? We explain.

Dozens of Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers have reportedly been killed in renewed border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the worst round of hostilities since 2020. After several hours of fighting, the Armenian government appealed to world leaders for help, saying that Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance into its territory. A look at the decades-old conflict, and what led to the current flare-up.