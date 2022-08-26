scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Your Daily Wrap: Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress; Kejriwal attacks BJP on CBI raids; and more

From N V Ramana's key judgments on his last day in office to Sonal Phogat's death probe, here are today's top news.

Clockwise from top left: Sonali Phogat; Ghulam Nabi Azad; The Play Staion 5; CJI N V Ramana.

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party and launched a blistering no-holds-barred attack on Rahul Gandhi. Singling out Rahul, whom he called a “non-serious individual”, Azad said he had “demolished” the “entire consultative mechanism” in the party. Azad was a member of the Congress Working Committee and a member of the Sonia Gandhi-headed political affairs group. The Congress questioned the timing of the veteran leader’s resignation and said “it is most unfortunate, and most regrettable” that he quit at a time the party “fighting the BJP on public issues of price rise, unemployment and polarisation.”

In his five-page letter, Azad also said that under Rahul, a new “coterie of inexperienced sycophants” started running the party, and citing “one of the most glaring examples of this immaturity”, referred to an incident from 2013 when the then party vice-president tore into an ordinance brought in by his party-led UPA government. Read the full text of Azad’s letter to Sonia Gandhi here.

On his final day as Chief Justice of India before retirement, N V Ramana today delivered key judgments — the PIL seeking a ban on ‘election freebies’, the 2007 Yogi Adityanath hate speech case, and the Karnataka mining case. For the first time, the proceedings of the ceremonial bench in Ramana’s court were live streamed. The outgoing CJI rued that he “could not pay requisite attention to” the vexed issue of the listing of cases.

Rekha Sharma, former judge of the Delhi High Court, and Alok Prasanna Kumar, Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Bengaluru, write on CJI Ramana’s legacy. Read here:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

CJI Ramana’s tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71,411

Continuing its attack on the BJP over the CBI raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said, “There’s a new serial killer in town. The people select the government, they (BJP) topple them.” Sisodia too echoed Kejriwal’s comments. At the one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly called by the AAP, Sisodia called the CBI FIR filed against him “fake and fabricated”.

Advertisement

Goa Police today arrested Sudhir Sangvan and Sukhwinder Singh for alleged involvement in murder of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, and said the accused “intentionally gave the victim an obnoxious chemical substance in a liquid” hours before she died on the morning of August 23. While Sangvan was Phogat’s personal assistant, Singh was his aide.

Political Pulse

In the power circles, Ahmed Patel was equally well known as the man who had the ear of Congress president Sonia Gandhi through good times and bad, as the keeper of many party secrets, and as the Congress’s most influential Gujarat leader. It’s nearly two years since Patel died from complications arising out of Covid. Months to go for the Gujarat Assembly polls, the Congress seems to be playing catch-up to even newbie AAP. The Patels have mostly kept out of view, till recently, when in the wake of the remission of sentence of 11 convicts for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of 14 members of her family, Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel expressed her disapproval. In an interview to The Indian Express, Mumtaz talks about life after her father, getting used to not having a home in Delhi, the state of the Congress, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help at the time of Patel’s illness. Excerpts here.

Express Explained

Sony this week hiked the retail price of its PlayStation 5 console in several markets, a move many believe signals how inflation coupled with the current economic downturn is making tech products more expensive. Tech products rarely go up in price after they are released, so this rare price increase for a game console that is already in tight supply, hints at how there could be significant increase in prices of gadgets like the iPhone 14 series due to launch September 7. So why are big tech companies increasing the prices of their products ahead of the busy holiday shopping season? We explain.

Advertisement

Nepal has postponed the recruitment rallies which were to be held in that country to recruit Gorkha soldiers for the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. We explain the reservations that the Nepalese government has about the new scheme of recruitment, and the current socio-economic impact of the historic military ties between the two countries.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:25:31 pm
Next Story

Loyalists say Azad will go own way, provide alternative Jammu needs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

When PM Modi bade emotional farewell to a ‘true friend’

When PM Modi bade emotional farewell to a ‘true friend’

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement