Your Daily Wrap: Drama over BJP leader Bagga’s arrest, top Hizbul commander killed, and more

◾ In a dramatic sequence of events that set off a political row, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home Friday morning, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by the Delhi Police in the evening. His arrest took place a month after he was booked for his statements against CM Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

◾ A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was among three militants killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s famous tourist destination Pahalgam. The slain militant commander, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, was one of the oldest surviving militants in the Valley. The police have termed his killing “on the (Amarnath) yatra route” as a major success.

◾ In West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family of a 26-year-old BJP worker who was found hanging inside an abandoned building in north Kolkata’s Ghosh Bagan area on Friday morning. He called for a CBI inquiry into the death of Arjun Chowrasia, a worker of the party’s youth wing, and said the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the Bengal government to submit a report.

◾ In a significant ruling, while granting bail to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, a special court said that while they “crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression” in their “blameworthy” statements against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words is not a sufficient ground to invoke sedition under provisions of Section 124 A of the IPC.

Political Pulse

◾ Continuing his flip-flops on the matter of the Bhima Koregaon violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has steered clear of making any specific allegations against Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, while deposing before a commission investigating the incident. While his previous attacks on right-wing forces had come at a time when the BJP was in power, the NCP perhaps sees little advantage in the same now, particularly with the investigation in the case making little headway in that direction. Read here.

◾ A member of the RSS since his teenage days who also calls himself a Bhagat Singh follower, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the BJP leader who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday, first came to the limelight when he attacked Prashant Bhushan over a statement made by the lawyer on Kashmir in October 2011. Click here to know more about how Singh caught BJP’s eye.

Explained

◾ A magisterial court in Mehsana has convicted Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others in connection with a criminal case of unlawful assembly, registered against them for holding a rally from Mehsana town in July 2017 without police permission. What is the case against Jignesh Mevani and will this disqualify him as an MLA? Read here

◾ While there is little doubt that India’s official Covid-19 death toll is an undercount, as is the case with probably most other countries, the “excess mortality” figures released by the World Health Organisation raise several questions. Read more here