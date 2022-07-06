Your Daily Wrap: DGCA notice to SpiceJet over frequent snags; Naqvi resigns from Modi cabinet; and more

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet in light of the rising number of air safety incidents witnessed by the low-cost airline. The aviation safety regulator, in its notice, said the airline “has failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air services”. Responding to the notice, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said the airline would be “doubly careful” and strengthen inspection of aircraft before they leave for flights. “Lot of these incidents that are being reported are relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline. If the aviation regulator feels that there are any gaps in SpiceJet’s system, we will address them,” Singh added.

In another incident, smoke was detected in the cabin of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday after it landed at its destination. All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely, officials of DGCA said today, adding that the incident is being investigated. Meanwhile, an engine of a Vistara aircraft on its way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport but all passengers disembarked safely.

With his Rajya Sabha membership ending on July 7, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government Wednesday. “I had to follow the constitutional requirements,” Naqvi, who was the Muslim face in Modi government, told The Indian Express. Minister for Steel R C P Singh, who also failed to get a re-nomination to the Rajya Sabha, has also put in his papers. With Naqvi’s tenure in Rajya Sabha coming to an end, the BJP will have no Muslim representation in the Narendra Modi government. Although the party has been tightlipped about Naqvi’s future, rumours are rife that his name is being considered for the post of Vice President. Liz Mathew reports.

The Union health ministry has reduced the duration between the second dose and the precautionary third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from nine months to six months. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the states the revised guidelines for precaution were based on the recommendation made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), India’s apex advisory body which provides guidance to the government on vaccination by undertaking technical reviews of scientific evidence on matters related to immunisation policy and programmes.

A resident of Bhopal’s Jahangirabad locality filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her comments on Goddess Kali at an event on Tuesday. Sources said that more FIRs are likely to be registered in the state over the issue. Moitra, however, said she is not afraid and that “truth doesn’t need back up forces.” “Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces,” she said in a tweet. The TMC MP also unfollowed the party’s official Twitter account after it distanced itself from her comments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today further liberalised norms to boost inflows of foreign exchange, including doubling the borrowing limit under the ECB route. The central bank said it has been closely and continuously monitoring the liquidity conditions in the forex market and has stepped in as needed in all its segments to alleviate dollar tightness with the objective of ensuring orderly market functioning. The measures taken by the central bank comes in the backdrop of rupee depreciating by 4.1 per cent against the US dollar during the current financial year so far (up to July 5) amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Political Pulse

While all eyes are on the Uddhav Thackeray side of the family and son Aaditya, another son is making a reappearance on the state political scene. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit has set off from Konkan and has been holding meetings in Sindhudurg district as part of his first big tour as head of the party’s students’ wing. Amit had made his political debut for the first time a decade ago, when he had appeared at an MNS roadshow before the 2012 BMC polls. However, he had taken a backseat after that, saying he wanted to pursue studies. Amit has now re-stepped into the thick of things at a time when Raj Thackeray is recovering from a major surgery. Read Yogesh Naik’s report.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led Telangana government is all set to hold a week-long event starting Thursday to celebrate the rich history of the Kakatiya dynasty. Addressing a public meeting at Hyderabad’s Parade Grounds on July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the Kakatiya dynasty and highlighted the rich cultural history of Telangana. While the BJP has been aggressively raking up nationalism as it goes all out to challenge the TRS, the latter has resorted to championing regionalism and Telangana pride to checkmate the saffron party – and holding the Kakatiya celebration event seems to be part of this strategy. Sreenivas Janyala reports.

Express Explained

In its latest faceoff with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Twitter has initiated legal action against some of the government missives ordering it to take down certain content posted on the microblogging site. Alleging disproportionate use of power by officials, the social media company moved the Karnataka High Court Tuesday against the Ministry’s content-blocking orders issued under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. What is Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, and why has Twitter filed the lawsuit? We explain.

Several UK cinemas have banned young people from wearing formal attire during screenings of the recently-released animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru due to unruly behaviour fuelled by a bizarre new trend on TikTok. Since the film was released last week, hoards of youngsters have been flocking to cinema halls wearing suits and referring to themselves as ‘Gentleminions’. How did the trend start? Why is it controversial? Read here.

