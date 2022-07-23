Your Daily Wrap: CJI says media running ‘kangaroo courts’, ED arrests Bengal minister; and more

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday, while listing issues facing the present-day judiciary, said that several media organisations in the country were running “kangaroo courts… on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide on”. Addressing an event at the National University of Study & Research in Law in Ranchi, the CJI said: “Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy. Biased views being propagated by media are affecting the people, weakening democracy, and harming the system. In this process, justice delivery gets adversely affected.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case. This is the first arrest by the ED in the case. The arrest came after a day after the central agency carried out raids across the state on Friday and said that they had seized Rs 20 crore from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of Chatterjee. Chatterjee has been one of the most trusted lieutenants of Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. The five-time MLA from the city’s Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, Chatterjee has been Mamata’s “go to” leader when it comes to dealing with the Bengal organisational affairs.

Almost a month after the split in the Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray has hit the road to connect with the masses and rebuild the party. Having started a three-day ‘Shiv Sanvaad Yatra’ across various districts, the Yuva Sena chief told The Indian Express that his first agenda is to ensure that there is no confusion among the Sena cadre. On being asked about the rebel MLAs, Thackeray said, “I still don’t know why we had to be backstabbed in such a fashion for the greed of a few.” Read edited excerpts here.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil denied that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed him to not provide additional security to then Urban Department Development Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now the Maharashtra chief minister. Walse-Patil was reacting to allegations by the Shinde faction that the MVA government had refused to give security to Shinde.

From a journalist to a social activist to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal’s closest confidant, Manish Sisodia is an unlikely politician who in a short span has emerged as the face of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s most successful policy, education. While Sisodia has found himself in the eye of the storm before in the 10 years that AAP has been around, it’s the first time that allegations of corruption have been levelled directly against the minister. After Satyendar Jain, who as Health Minister oversaw AAP’s other showcase policy, centred around its mohalla clinics, the charges on Sisodia could cast a shadow on Kejriwal.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government recently decided to make the registration of all public temples, mutts, dharamshalas and their trusts in the state with the Bihar State Religious Trust Council mandatory under the provisions of the Bihar Hindu Religious Trust Act, 1950. The Bihar government also decided to conduct a survey of all registered temples that see the attendance of a sizeable number of devotees. The Nitish Kumar dispensation came up with the temple fencing proposal during Nitish’s third CM term (2015-2020) to counterbalance its previous decision to ensure the fencing of cemeteries. It has now decided to scale it up for two reasons — to “prevent encroachment of temple and mutt lands” and to “give a response to the BJP over its charges of Muslim appeasement”, sources said. Read Santosh Singh’s report.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Friday amended its rules on carriage of disabled passengers to say that airlines cannot deny boarding to specially abled people without seeking the medical opinion of a doctor at the airport on a passenger’s fitness to fly. What does the new DGCA regulation say? Why were the rules amended? Read here.

Political veteran Dinesh Gunawardena, a known ally of the Rajapaksa clan and a school friend of newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Friday amid an unprecedented economic and political crisis. The 73-year-old leader has previously held multiple Cabinet posts. Who is Dinesh Gunawardena? What is his family’s India connection? Read here.

