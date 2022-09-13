Your Daily Wrap: BJP leaders protest in Kolkata; Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement in Hot Springs region; and more

Several BJP leaders in West Bengal, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were detained today when they were on their way to the state secretariat, as part of a protest march against the Trinamool Congress government. The police had to resort to lathicharge and use water cannons to disperse protesters as they clashed with security officials and set a vehicle on fire. Hitting out at the TMC government, BJP’s Adhikari said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “emulating North Korea’s dictatorship.”

Indian and Chinese troops have completed the disengagement process at Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said on Tuesday. With the disengagement at PP-15 completed, forces of the two countries, locked in a face-off ever since May 2020, have disengaged at all friction points in the region which included the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso, PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17A. However, other contentious issues related to the boundary still remain between the two countries and Chinese forces continue to block Indian access to traditional patrolling areas along the LAC in the Depsang Plains and Charding Nala region.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking in Gujarat today, said the Congress party is “finished”. Kejriwal’s remark came when he was asked about the Congress’s allegation that the AAP was not paying salaries in Punjab and is instead using the money for electioneering in Gujarat. “Congress khatam ho gayi hai (Congress is finished). You should stop taking their questions. The public has no such questions on its mind,” he said.

Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, died on Tuesday aged 91. Godard was among the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as Breathless and Contempt, which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

Political Pulse

After his government was toppled by rebels from within his party, Uddhav Thackeray urged Shiv Sainiks not to indulge in violence or come in the way of those in the Shiv Sena who had joined hands with incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP. His party workers heeded the appeal. But, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and other civic polls expected to be held in the coming months, the restraint seems to be finally giving way to friction between the Sena and the faction led by Shinde. Vallabh Ozarkar reports.

From the Urdu Press: Mapping Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and decoding his political opponents’ moves to target it, the Urdu Press, this week, flagged the Supreme Court’s observations while granting bail to Siddique Kappan and the cloud over the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Express Explained

According to the data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rate in August rose to 8.3%. This is the highest unemployment rate in the past 12 months. In August 2021, the unemployment rate was 8.35%. What is the unemployment rate and why did it rise in August? Udit Misra explains.

Advertisement

Delhi High Court has directed Amazon to remove the listing of a drink manufactured by a Pakistani company under the name “Rooh Afza” from its platform in India. The order, passed on September 7, came on a plea filed by the Indian social welfare NGO Hamdard National Foundation saying some of the “Rooh Afza” listed on the e-commerce site in India are not manufactured by Hamdard Laboratories (India), but by Pakistani companies whose details are not mentioned on the packaging. We explain the origin of Rooh Afza, who owns the rights over the drink in India, and the issue with the listing.