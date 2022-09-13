scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Your Daily Wrap: BJP leaders protest in Kolkata; Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement in Hot Springs region; and more

From Indian and Chinese troops completing the disengagement process at PP-15 in Gogra-Hot Springs region to Kejriwal saying that the Congress party is “finished”, here are the top stories of the day.

(Clockwise) Police use water cannon on BJP workers trying to reach Kolkata, Indian Army's Exercise Parvat Prahar in eastern Ladakh, Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad, and Jean-Luc Godard.

Several BJP leaders in West Bengal, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were detained today when they were on their way to the state secretariat, as part of a protest march against the Trinamool Congress government. The police had to resort to lathicharge and use water cannons to disperse protesters as they clashed with security officials and set a vehicle on fire. Hitting out at the TMC government, BJP’s Adhikari said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “emulating North Korea’s dictatorship.”

Indian and Chinese troops have completed the disengagement process at Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said on Tuesday. With the disengagement at PP-15 completed, forces of the two countries, locked in a face-off ever since May 2020, have disengaged at all friction points in the region which included the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso, PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17A. However, other contentious issues related to the boundary still remain between the two countries and Chinese forces continue to block Indian access to traditional patrolling areas along the LAC in the Depsang Plains and Charding Nala region.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking in Gujarat today, said the Congress party is “finished”. Kejriwal’s remark came when he was asked about the Congress’s allegation that the AAP was not paying salaries in Punjab and is instead using the money for electioneering in Gujarat. “Congress khatam ho gayi hai (Congress is finished). You should stop taking their questions. The public has no such questions on its mind,” he said.

Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, died on Tuesday aged 91. Godard was among the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as Breathless and Contempt, which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Political Pulse

After his government was toppled by rebels from within his party, Uddhav Thackeray urged Shiv Sainiks not to indulge in violence or come in the way of those in the Shiv Sena who had joined hands with incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP. His party workers heeded the appeal. But, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and other civic polls expected to be held in the coming months, the restraint seems to be finally giving way to friction between the Sena and the faction led by Shinde. Vallabh Ozarkar reports.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

From the Urdu Press: Mapping Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and decoding his political opponents’ moves to target it, the Urdu Press, this week, flagged the Supreme Court’s observations while granting bail to Siddique Kappan and the cloud over the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Express Explained

According to the data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rate in August rose to 8.3%. This is the highest unemployment rate in the past 12 months. In August 2021, the unemployment rate was 8.35%. What is the unemployment rate and why did it rise in August? Udit Misra explains.

Advertisement
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Delhi High Court has directed Amazon to remove the listing of a drink manufactured by a Pakistani company under the name “Rooh Afza” from its platform in India. The order, passed on September 7, came on a plea filed by the Indian social welfare NGO Hamdard National Foundation saying some of the “Rooh Afza” listed on the e-commerce site in India are not manufactured by Hamdard Laboratories (India), but by Pakistani companies whose details are not mentioned on the packaging. We explain the origin of Rooh Afza, who owns the rights over the drink in India, and the issue with the listing.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 08:45:59 pm
Next Story

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in the US

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of SRK's character in Brahmastra: 'We are already thinking of origins story'

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of SRK's character in Brahmastra: 'We are already thinking of origins story'

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement