Your Daily Wrap: Bagga faces fresh arrest warrant, LPG cylinder price hike, and more

◾ A day after the arrest of Tajinder Bagga by Punjab Police set off a major political row, a court in Mohali Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Delhi BJP spokesperson. He was arrested from his Janakpuri residence Friday morning in connection with a case filed in Mohali on April 1 alleging inflammatory posts in the media. In a dramatic sequence of events, the journey to take Bagga to Punjab was cut short with police in Haryana intercepting the Punjab Police convoy, the Delhi Police filing an FIR against Punjab personnel for abducting Bagga, and eventually managing to bring Bagga back from Kurukshetra to the national capital.

◾ The Union government today notified the appointment of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, the chief justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, a judge of the Gujarat High Court, as judges of the Supreme Court. The fresh appointments will help regain the 34-judge strength.

◾ In the second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks, cooking gas LPG prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates.

◾ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the second day of his Telangana visit, visited the Sanjeevaiah Park dedicated to former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjeeevaiah and paid homage to him Saturday. He also met 18 National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members, including its president Balmoor Venkat, at the Chanchalguda Central Jail. Yesterday, Gandhi ruled out an electoral alliance with the ruling TRS and stated that the Congress will defeat the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party in the 2023 polls.

Political Pulse

◾ Looking to secure as many votes as it can for the presidential and vice-presidential elections, which it is expected to easily win, the BJP has started reaching out to friendly parties. Among the first stops was JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan calling on him Thursday evening. Read more here.

◾ While addressing a public meeting in Kerala’s Kozhikode, BJP national president J P Nadda had raised the issue of “discomfort among Christians over demographic changes in Kerala and narcotic jihad’’. Nadda’s reference to “Christian concerns” is another attempt by the party to gain the support of the powerful minority community in Kerala. The BJP, which has so far failed to get a regional Christian party into the NDA’s fold, has been wooing Christians in the state by playing into fears of Islamic fundamentalism. Read more here.

Explained

◾ Eight months after hitting a record high of $642.45 billion in September 2021, India’s foreign exchange reserves have now fallen below the $600 billion mark amid capital outflows and strengthening dollar. What exactly happened and were capital outflows by foreign portfolio investors to blame for the dip?

◾ Virtual private network (VPN) service providers are up in arms against a new directive of The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or Cert-In, a wing of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, that mandates they must maintain all customer data for five years. Why is anonymity or privacy so important for VPN providers and users? Read more here

Podcast

◾ In our latest podcast, Indian Express’ National Sports Editor, Sandeep Dwivedi, and Chief Cricket writer Sriram Veera discuss why it is now time to pull the plug on Virat Kohli’s T20 career. Listen to the podcast here.