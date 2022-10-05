Your Daily Wrap: RSS chief calls for policy on population control; KCR renames his party eyeing 2024 poll; and more

Addressing his first public rally in the Valley since the abrogation of the Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan. Shah also announced that the elections to the J&K Assembly would be held as soon as the Election Commission completes the process of revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory. The home minister used a large part of his 25-minute speech to attack the “three families that have ruled Kashmir for 70 years”, identifying the third family, for the first time, as Gandhis.

Meanwhile, hitting out at Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that while the Union home minister “is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy,” she has been placed under house arrest.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday rechristened Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the ruling party in the state, as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). On the occasion, over 280 party executive members, MLAs, and MPs passed a resolution to merge the TRS with the BRS. KCR will soon speak about his future plans and the role he intends to play in national politics. TRS sources, however, say the party would field candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from several states.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the Sangh’s main Dussehra Day celebration in Nagpur, a highlight of the Sangh’s calendar, today. With the RSS founded at Nagpur on Dussehra in 1925, the Sangh sarsanghachalak lays out the outfit’s vision on various issues of national importance at this annual event. From population control policy to women rights, here are the five takeaways from the RSS chief’s speech today.

Political Pulse

With Himachal Pradesh heading to the Assembly polls next month, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is set to lead his party BJP’s “Mission Repeat” campaign in the hill state that has not seen any incumbent party returning to power since the 1990s. The polls will be a litmus test for Thakur who has risen from the ranks in the saffron camp to assume the top state post.

Express Explained

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 has gone to Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K Barry Sharpless, the latter winning the second Nobel of his career. The three have been awarded for their work in ‘click chemistry’, in which molecules snap together fast and firmly, without the need for a long, complicated process and too many unwanted byproducts. Their work has applications in the field of medical science, including the treatment of cancer. A look at what Sharpless, Meldal, and Bertozzi worked on, and the significance of their research.

In Express Opinion today

Why inclusive Hindutva is a myth

Message on Vijayadashami: Awaken the potential of women, dormant power of marginalised