Your Daily Wrap: ‘Agnipath’ scheme for armed forces, talks over Oppn candidate for Presidential polls gather pace; and more

◾ In major defence policy reform, the government today unveiled the ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruiting soldiers for the three services. The news scheme will come into effect immediately and soldiers recruited under it will be called Agniveers. A look at the scheme, the eligibility criteria, and how it will benefit the armed forces and the recruits.

◾ In the run-up to the presidential polls, consultations among various Opposition leaders to decide on putting up a joint candidate against the NDA nominee have gathered pace. On Tuesday, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. There is a fresh chorus of demand from the Opposition camp calling for pitchforking “India’s tallest leader of a small party” into the Presidential fray. Pawar has, however, made it clear that he was not inclined to contest.

◾ A Delhi court has allowed the Punjab Police to take into its custody gangster Lawrence Bishnoi so they can question him in the case registered to probe the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Describing Bishnoi as a key conspirator, the police said that his custodial interrogation is necessary. Punjab Police had Monday formally nominated Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and others as accused in the Moosewala murder case.

◾ Central banks’ mettle is tested only when inflation rises, requiring them to take unpopular measures. So far, the RBI has been failing this test and that too on its core mandate. For nearly three years, monetary policy has been careening off course, while the RBI has risked becoming another casualty in the broader erosion of Indian institutions. The consequences could be serious. They probably already are, write Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic adviser to the government, and Josh Felman, former IMF resident representative to India.

◾ Rakshit Shetty starrer Charlie 777 is winning hearts. Last week, police in Karnataka’s Mangalore city named their recent recruit Charlie. According to the police, the name was proposed after some of its personnel including dog handlers watched the movie. Now, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai couldn’t hold back his tears after watching the film as he remembered his dog which had passed away last year. The CM said: “The relationship between humans and animals can be seen. The two love each other and the relationship has been depicted in a meaningful way, sentimentally and delicately.”

◾ From the Urdu Press this week: As protests erupted in towns and cities across the country amid unrest over derogatory references made to the Prophet by ex-BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, which led to violence, police action and casualties in some states, their coverage and analysis dominated the news and opinion pages of the leading Urdu dailies. A look at them.

◾ It is not a birthday week that Rahul Gandhi, who turns 52 Saturday, would have preferred. Submitting himself to long hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate and taking time out to check on his mother who is in a hospital. Like on Monday, on Tuesday, Day 2 of the ED’s questioning of Rahul in the National Herald case, several Congress leaders were detained for violating prohibitory orders. For the Congress, demoralised after waves of election defeats and exodus by leaders, it is not a bad situation to be in. The Rahul groupies in the party are trying hard to rally the party behind him, injecting a sense of fighting spirit in the tired leadership. But not everyone in the party agrees.

◾ The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia is a former constable and state secretariat clerk who was also associated with Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. With six months left for the Assembly elections, Italia has a lot of ground to cover while maintaining a balance between party loyalists and new arrivals. In an interview, he talks to The Indian Express about the party’s efforts to carve out a third front in Gujarat, Hardik Patel joining the BJP, and why he thinks it is an honour for the AAP to have the ruling party hold a “grudge” against it.

◾ The West Bengal Assembly has passed a Bill paving the way for making the Chief Minister the Chancellor of universities run by the state government, replacing the Governor from the position. What are the constitutional and political issues involved, what options does the Governor have, and What powers do Governors enjoy as Chancellors? We explain.

◾ Delhi has been facing a severe water shortage this summer, with water levels depleting in the Yamuna. The latest notice issued by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) warning the public of water shortages came on June 9. It said that the DJB had “done rationalization” of water in Delhi and that water will be available at low pressure from June 10 onwards, till sufficient water is available. Why is there a shortage of water in Delhi? What is being done to deal with the crisis? Read here.

