Woman sarpanch’s arrest, viral video: Behind Odisha’s latest political storm

The arrest and alleged manhandling of a young woman sarpanch in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has triggered a political storm, with the Opposition BJD and Congress accusing the BJP government of suppressing grassroots voices.

The controversy stems from an incident at the Mahakalapada block office on June 11, when Chameli Ojha, the 33-year-old sarpanch of Tikhari gram panchayat, allegedly got into a heated argument with the block development officer (BDO) over the stoppage of funds for development works in her panchayat. The confrontation escalated, leading to her arrest aturday and allegations of torture in a police vehicle. Ojha’s youngest brother was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Ojha was initially admitted to a hospital and arrested after being discharged. Though she was sent to jail, authorities shifted her back to hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Videos of Ojha being lifted by women constables in a hospital have gone viral, triggering widespread outrage. Her parents alleged that she was “brutally assaulted” by police personnel and others, and that doctors initially discharged her under pressure from police officials.

In a petition addressed to the chief minister on June 12, Ojha described herself as a Bharatiya Janata Party worker since 2017 and alleged that local party MLA Durga Prasan Nayak and the BDO had stopped development funds for her panchayat.

Ojha also accused some close associates of the MLA of misbehaving with her and threatening to ‘rape’ her inside the BDO’s office. Alleging a threat to her life, she has sought an appointment with the Chief Minister.

The Mahakalapada MLA did not respond to calls seeking comment on the allegations.

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Police sources said at least two cases have been registered against the sarpanch at Mahakalapada police station based on complaints filed by the BDO and a police officer.

According to the BDO’s complaint, Ojha allegedly used “loud, aggressive and highly inappropriate language which disrupted office decorum”. The BDO also accused her of recording his video on her mobile phone without permission, calling it a “serious breach of official protocol”.

Police further accused Ojha of misbehaving with personnel and physically resisting their actions. They alleged that she bit a woman sub-inspector and attacked other security personnel, causing injuries.

Police said at least 11 cases have been registered against Ojha since 2016.

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Meanwhile, acting on a complaint lodged by Ojha, police arrested one person on Monday.

The issue has sparked outrage over the alleged manhandling of a grassroots public representative by police personnel.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik called the action against Ojha “repressive tactics” unleashed by the BJP government and took a dig at the party’s ‘Nari Shakti Bandan’ campaign.

“The unspeakable atrocity committed openly against Ojha inside a government office is never befitting a democratic nation. The BJP government’s despicable efforts at all levels to silence the voice of a woman sarpanch are glaringly evident,” wrote Patnaik.

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Referring to the recent manhandling of an assistant BDO by two BJP candidates who lost elections in Cuttack district, Patnaik asked what action had been taken against them. “Is the law different under BJP rule?” he added.

Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also condemned Ojha’s arrest and backed her demand for development funds for her panchayat. He said the Congress firmly stands with Ojha.

Responding to the outrage, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told reporters that the government has sought a report from the authorities. He said further action would be taken based on its findings.