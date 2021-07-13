Young tiger captured in Yavatmal after fatal attack on man

It is rare that a tiger is ordered to be captured after just one fatal attack. (Representational)

Authorities captured a sub-adult tiger in the Zari-Jamni forest range of Yavatmal district on Monday, following a fatal attack on the night of July 9.

It is rare that a tiger is ordered to be captured after just one fatal attack. “The tiger is about 22 months’ old, it killed a man on the intervening night of July 9 and 10. It was moving dangerously close to farms and villages in the area. So, we sought special permission to capture it,” said divisional forest officer Kiran Jagtap.

Last year, too, a tigress was captured after it killed a woman in Pandharkawda division, also in Yavatmal district. “In this case, too, the tiger was roaming in fields and close to human settlements. We tried to make it go away, but it would remain unfazed. So we requested principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Sunil Limaye to issue the capture order, which he granted on Monday. And we managed to cage the tiger,” Jagtap said.

The tiger was brought to Nagpur’s transit treatment centre. “Higher authorities will take the next call on the tiger’s future,” Jagtap said.