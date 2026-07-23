‘Young girls brutally mishandled’: BJP veteran MM Joshi on NEET crackdown

Veteran BJP leader and former national president of the party, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, expressed concern over the NEET protests in New Delhi, saying that he was pained to see “young girls being brutally mishandled.”

Joshi, a former Union Minister, said in a social media statement on Thursday that the ongoing demonstrations should not be treated merely as a law and order situation.

“It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi. Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy and a desire to find a lasting solution,” he posted on X.