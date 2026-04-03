A girl’s murder unravels into ‘sacrificial killing’, turns Hazaribagh into political battleground

The blood-soaked body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a pit last week after a Ram Navami procession, triggering protests by right-wing groups. (Express Photo)

The arrest of a woman in the alleged murder of her minor daughter in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh has snowballed into a political row.

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The blood-soaked body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a pit last week after a Ram Navami procession, triggering protests by right-wing groups.

While police initially suspected rape, they later concluded it was a case of ritualistic sacrifice, leading to the arrest of three people: the girl’s mother, and two locals – a man and a woman. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has claimed the man has links to the BJP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the girl’s elder sister recounted what happened last Wednesday: “After returning from the procession, my mother asked where my sister was. I told her she was dancing with her friends. When she didn’t return, my mother asked us to search for her. She, too, went looking for her around 9 pm.” She insisted the mother had nothing to do with her sister’s death.