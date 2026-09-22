Young couple harassed, assaulted near tourist site in Odisha

Police are verifying when exactly the incident took place. They said four people from nearby Cuttack district, including the couple, had visited the site on two motorcycles. (Representational image generated by ChatGPT)

A young couple were harassed and assaulted by a group in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district while they were returning on a motorcycle from a popular tourist and religious place. The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, after which police apprehended two people.

The development comes against the backdrop of two teenagers being targeted in Bihar’s Jamui – while the boy was assaulted, the girl faced molestation from a group of men.

Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said they have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. “We have detained two people and will arrest them soon. We are verifying the involvement of others,” Sonkar told The Indian Express.